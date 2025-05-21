Judicate West Awards ADR Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, announces the recipients of its inaugural diversity and inclusion (D&I) ADR scholarships: Nadia P. Bermudez, Esq., a principal with Meyers Nave, and Ibiere N. Seck, Esq., founder of Seck Law P.C.

This Judicate West ADR Scholarship Program was created with the vision of fostering a more inclusive legal community of ADR practitioners. All California-based minority bar association members were invited to apply. The scholarships support professionals who have demonstrated a passion for litigation, a dedication to inclusiveness, a strong interest in developing a career as an ADR practitioner, and a consistent commitment to excellence. The scholarship covers registration, lodging, and meals for the internationally top-ranked Mediation Training Program at Pepperdine University’s Straus Institute. Recipients will receive world-class instruction and invaluable mentorship for developing an ADR practice.

“We couldn’t be happier to award these scholarships to Nadia and Ibiere. Both are outstanding lawyers with robust practices and a track record of leadership in their communities,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “We are honored to be able to support their professional growth, and we look forward to celebrating their future successes.”

Meet the 2025 ADR scholarship recipients:

Nadia Bermudez, a principal in the San Diego office of Meyers Nave, practices in the firm’s Labor and Employment Group, representing clients in a wide range of employment litigation matters, such as class and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, wage and hour matters, harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination. Bermudez was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Judicial Selection Advisory Committee for San Diego and Imperial Counties, serving as vice chair since 2019. She earned her J.D. from Stanford University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

“I’m honored to receive this scholarship,” said Bermudez. “There are so few bilingual attorneys serving as professional mediators, and there are even fewer who had a significant litigation practice before becoming neutrals. By attending this program, I am gaining important skills to put into action and improve access to justice for many.”

Ibiere Seck is the founder and principal trial attorney at Seck Law P.C. in Los Angeles. She focuses on complex catastrophic injury, wrongful death, traumatic brain injury and sexual assault cases. She is the president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the past president of The National Black Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40. Seck earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School and her B.A. from Northeastern University.

“Through my trial practice, the importance of fair and effective dispute resolution is not lost on me. This scholarship will allow me to build the skills and knowledge necessary to support parties in resolving conflict with clarity, confidence, and care,” said Seck.

About Judicate West

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Contact:

Melody Kleiman

Judicate West

(714) 852-5189

melody@judicatewest.com