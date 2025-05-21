Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share and OP Unit payable on July 17, 2025 to holders of record on July 2, 2025. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.60 per share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We will release our second quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday July 23, 2025, and we will host our second quarter conference call on Thursday July 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link here, and you will be provided with dial in details. The link will be available within 60 days of the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.