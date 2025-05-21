Avoya Travel Celebrates Largest-Ever Land Forum at Secrets Tides Punta Cana

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 21, 2025 – Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, successfully hosted the 2025 Avoya Travel Land Forum at Secrets Tides Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, marking the first time the event was held in the Dominican Republic. The forum welcomed 250 attendees, including more than 35 top-producing Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, making it the largest Land Forum in Avoya’s history.

The event featured a week of educational sessions, networking events, and supplier-hosted activities. All programming was centered around the theme “Maximizing Your Potential.” Avoya Network members enjoyed opportunities to strengthen supplier relationships, enhance their land vacation business, and engage in hands-on learning through immersive experiences including a mock destination wedding to train advisors on selling romantic travel.

“We were thrilled to host our biggest Land Forum yet. It was a landmark event that brought together Avoya Network members for an unforgettable week of education, connection, and inspiration,” said Mickey McBride, Vice President of Partnerships at Avoya Travel. “Held at the stunning Secrets Tides resort, the event embraced the ‘Maximizing Your Potential’ theme, offering immersive experiences designed to grow land vacation sales. The Avoya Network once again demonstrated their dedication to their businesses, our partners, and one another, showing up with unmatched passion and purpose to land more sales.”

The Land Forum was hosted by the Hyatt Inclusive Collection, which provided the ideal setting with its contemporary design and exceptional service. “Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is honored to host the Avoya Land Forum, celebrating and strengthening the valued partnership,” said Scott Radesi, Senior Manager of Host Accounts. “The intentional design at Secrets Tides Punta Cana, offering a modern tropical elegance, provided the perfect backdrop for this meaningful event.”

In addition to the educational and networking agenda, Avoya collaborated with the Dominican Starfish Foundation, a local nonprofit supporting underserved communities. The partnership included donations of school supplies, feminine hygiene products, and household items, along with a $2,500 contribution from Avoya Travel to support ongoing community initiatives such as homebuilding and education.

One of the most memorable moments was the presentation of the Avoya Flowerfly Award, Avoya’s highest honor, which recognizes an Independent Agency that exemplifies exceptional professionalism, unwavering integrity, and a spirit of leadership within the Network. This year’s award was presented to Carri Kersten, Owner of Carri Kersten Travel Design, LLC, in recognition of her embodiment of Avoya’s core values.

Kersten shared, “The Avoya Travel Land Forum is the event I most look forward to each year. It’s a great blend of learning, networking, all while having fun in a beautiful destination. Whether you’re new to the industry or have been at it for years, there’s so much value in connecting with fellow travel advisors and suppliers face-to-face. I always come away with fresh ideas, stronger relationships, and new ways to better serve my clients and grow my business.”

