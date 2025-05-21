Fanatics Sportsbook Partners with New York Racing Team for Two NASCAR Cup Series Events

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, New York Racing Team announced a partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook to become the primary sponsor of the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet, driven by star driver J.J. Yeley for two of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most prestigious races - the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Fanatics Sportsbook No. 44 Chevrolet will take to the track - first in Music City on Sunday, June 1 and next in The Valley on Sunday, November 2 - decked in the company’s signature Lava Red and Black paint scheme and adorned with the Fanatics Sportsbook logo on the hood and sides of the car. It’s only fitting that Fanatics Sportsbook will grace the car for the first time in Tennessee, as the state was the first to experience the sportsbook upon its launch in 2023.





In celebration of this partnership, Fanatics Sportsbook will have exclusive new customer offers for the Nashville and Phoenix races, along with expanded NASCAR betting capabilities, such as race parlays, to finish on the podium, exacta and trifecta betting. Fanatics Sportsbook will also offer unique JJ Yeley specials and live betting markets on Raceday.

According to Fanatics Sportsbook, Yeley is +800 to have a Top 10 Finish at Nashville Superspeedway and customers will also be able to place wagers on J.J. Yeley’s Starting Grid Position, Chevrolet-specific placement, first lap results, and much more. NASCAR fans can download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics betting experience.

“We are proud to partner with John Cohen and the New York Racing Team,” said Selena Kalvaria, CMO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “The partnership with New York Racing Team is an incredible branding opportunity and an inflection point for us as we continue to build the fastest growing sportsbook in America.* We are going to develop exclusive content for NASCAR fans and curate an elevated experience for our customers at each race that only a brand like Fanatics can offer. Our employees and customers can’t wait to cheer on the No. 44 Fanatics Sportsbook Chevrolet toward the checkered flag at Nashville Superspeedway and Phoenix Raceway.”

Nashville Superspeedway is Middle Tennessee’s racing jewel. The 1.33-mile D-shaped track with 14 degrees of banking is the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR and the perfect track for a prime time race. The sponsorship will see Fanatics Sportsbook featured on Yeley’s No. 44 Chevrolet in the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1 at 7 PM ET, broadcast live on Prime Video. The No. 44 Fanatics Sportsbook car will return at the end of the season to compete at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 2, 2025, which will air live on NBC. For up to date news and information on the Fanatics Sportsbook No. 44 Chevrolet follow @FanaticsBook on X and @FanaticsSportsbook on Instagram.





About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America*, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

*Compared across all sportsbooks accounting for 98.5% of national handle.

