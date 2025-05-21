ICIC Launches Manufacturing Accelerator Program to Empower Small Manufacturers with Strategies for Growth

Boston, MA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is excited to announce the launch of the Manufacturing Accelerator Program: High-Growth Strategies for Manufacturers (MAP), a new executive education course designed to provide small manufacturing businesses with the knowledge, tools, and tactics needed to grow and scale effectively in today’s competitive marketplace. Thanks to the generous support of ICIC's sponsors, this high-value education program is offered at no cost to small business participants, empowering them to take their businesses to the next level.

MAP is a comprehensive, industry-specific program that will help participants develop and implement profitable business strategies, optimize operations, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and secure capital for expansion. Delivered virtually in a 12-week curriculum, the program is taught by industry experts and practitioners and offers valuable peer-to-peer networking opportunities.

Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC, shared: “ICIC’s mission has always been to empower small businesses, and the MAP program takes this commitment a step further. We’re providing manufacturers with the strategic insights and practical tools they need to drive sustainable growth in their business. This program is a key resource for manufacturers looking to enhance their operational efficiency and accelerate their growth, all the while being supported by a network of industry leaders and peers.”

The MAP curriculum focuses on areas most essential to success as a manufacturing firm, including strategic growth, market positioning, operational excellence, leadership development, and financing. Participants will gain actionable tactics to drive profitability and position their businesses for long-term success.

“We designed MAP to be a true game-changer for small manufacturers,” said Brian Becker, MAP Program Director and Founder and CEO of Becker Growth Strategy. “The program combines expert instruction with real-world, actionable strategies. It’s an opportunity for manufacturers to not only learn but to immediately implement the tools needed for growth and success.”

Harnessing Partnerships to Power Success

ICIC is grateful to our funding partners, including MassMutual Foundation, the Schooner Foundation, and ICIC's board of directors for underwriting this program. We are proud to collaborate with the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) to deliver MAP. These partnerships enable ICIC to reach a broader network of manufacturers, ensuring the program’s impactful resources are made accessible to businesses across the country.

Applications Are Now Open!

Applications for MAP’s inaugural cohort, beginning in August 2025, are now open. The first cohort will be limited to approximately 50 businesses, with applications accepted on a rolling basis until all seats are filled. Interested manufacturers can apply today at icic.org/map-apply. For more information, including eligibility and program details, or to nominate a business, visit icic.org/map.

About ICIC

Breaking barriers. Building businesses. Strengthening communities. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies. Learn more at icic.org.