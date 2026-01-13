UPDATE ICIC Announces Board Chair Transition:

Boston, MA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) today announced a leadership transition within its Board of Directors. Ronald A. Homer, who has served as Chair of ICIC’s Board of Directors for the past five years, stepped down from the Chair role at the end of 2025 and continues his service as a member of the Board. Jair K. Lynch, President and CEO of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, has been unanimously elected to succeed Ronald Homer as Chair of the Board.

Board Leadership Transition at ICIC

This transition marks a new chapter in ICIC’s more than 30-year history, following two prior Board Chairs: Michael E. Porter, ICIC’s founder, and Ronald Homer. Jair Lynch becomes the organization’s third Board Chair, assuming leadership at a moment of organizational strength and continued growth.

“Serving ICIC has been one of the great honors of my professional life,” said Ronald Homer. “From its earliest days, ICIC stood for a powerful and necessary idea—that inner cities and under-resourced communities possess tremendous economic potential when talent, capital, and opportunity are aligned. I am deeply proud of what ICIC has become and grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many dedicated leaders, partners, and staff in advancing this mission. I look forward to continuing to support the organization in the years ahead.”

Honoring Ronald A. Homer’s Leadership and Legacy

Ronald Homer’s involvement with ICIC dates back to its founding, when Michael E. Porter first articulated a vision to address the impacts of capital withdrawal and disinvestment in urban communities. Over the years, Ronald Homer played a central role in helping ICIC evolve from an emerging idea into a nationally recognized organization—strengthening its research, expanding its programs, and guiding the organization through periods of economic disruption and growth.

“Ron’s leadership has been instrumental to ICIC’s success,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “His stewardship, strategic insight, and unwavering belief in ICIC’s mission have helped position the organization for long-term impact. We are grateful that he will continue to serve on the Board as we move forward.”

Introducing ICIC’s New Board Chair: Jair Lynch

Incoming Chair Jair Lynch has served on the ICIC Board of Directors since 2017, bringing deep institutional knowledge and continuity to his new role. He brings more than 30 years of experience as an investor, developer, and leader in urban regeneration. As President and CEO of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, he has accumulated more than $3.4 billion of assets under management since founding the firm in 1998. His work emphasizes walkable urban places that empower people, develop place, and create long-term prosperity across residential, commercial, retail, and institutional projects spans the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

“I am honored to step into this role at such an important moment for ICIC,” said Jair Lynch. “This transition reflects the organization’s evolution into its third generation of leadership—built on strong senior staff, a clear mission, and a deep commitment to human capital as our greatest asset. ICIC’s work remains essential, and I look forward to partnering with the Board and staff to extend the organization’s impact and ensure it continues to thrive.”

Jair Lynch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Design from Stanford University and was named a John L. Loeb Fellow at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. He currently serves on the boards of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), Consigli Building Group, United States Olympic and Paralympic Endowment, and ICIC; as well as leadership positions at several member organizations, such as Stanford Professionals in Real Estate, Harvard GSD Master in Real Estate Council, and the Federal City Council.

The Board’s unanimous vote reflects strong confidence in Jair Lynch’s leadership as ICIC continues to advance research-driven solutions, practical programming, and partnerships that support small businesses and economic mobility in under-resourced communities nationwide.

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies.