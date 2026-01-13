ICIC Launches First-Ever Veterans-Focused ICCC Cohort in San Diego

San Diego, CA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) today announced the launch of its first-ever ICCC Veterans Cohort, a mission-focused executive education and technical assistance program designed specifically for veteran- and military-connected small business owners in San Diego. The cohort will begin on January 27, 2026, with sponsorship from Kaiser Permanente, and additional support from Veterans in Business (VIB) Network, the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SD MAC), the SoCal Veterans Outreach Center, and the National Veterans Transition Services, Inc (NVTSI).

This new Veterans Cohort builds on ICIC’s nationally recognized Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program and reflects a growing commitment to serving entrepreneurs who bring leadership, discipline, and resilience from military service into business ownership. The program is designed for established veteran- and military-connected business owners who are actively operating and seeking to grow or scale their companies; it is not intended for early-stage startups or individuals in the process of transitioning out of military service.

“Veteran and military-connected entrepreneurs bring extraordinary leadership, discipline, and problem-solving skills to business ownership, but they often face unique challenges as they work to grow and scale,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “This first-of-its-kind ICCC Veterans Cohort is designed to translate the strengths developed through service into practical business strategy—providing CEO-level training, one-on-one coaching, and targeted technical assistance to help veteran-owned businesses thrive.”

Exclusive Programming Designed for Veteran-Owned Businesses

The San Diego Veterans Cohort includes exclusive programming tailored to the experiences and needs of veteran and military-connected entrepreneurs, including:

Adapting and persevering as a veteran-owned business

Building a stable business as a military spouse

Certifications every veteran-owned business needs for government and corporate contracting

Mental wellness for business owners and employees

Building inclusive workplace cultures for veterans and civilians

Program Structure: Hybrid, Practical, and Growth-Focused

The ICCC Veterans Cohort is a no-cost, hybrid program delivered over 40 hours across 4–6 months. Participation is intended for established businesses with an operating history and is not designed for startups or veterans who are newly transitioning out of military service. The program structure includes an in-person opening seminar in San Diego, monthly virtual executive education sessions and peer group meetings, one-on-one coaching, a self-paced digital learning series, and an in-person capstone event celebrating participant growth and leadership.

“Everything was a challenge when I first launched ICONI,” said Angel Johnson, Founder and CEO of ICONI and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. “ICCC gave me exactly what I needed—CEO-level training, guidance from experienced coaches, and a clear path forward.”

The program launches on Tuesday, January 27th, and a limited number of seats are still available to qualified business owners: https://icic.org/iccc/veterans .

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies.