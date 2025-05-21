NORBIT – New registered share capital

NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement on 15 May 2025 and the share capital increase in relation to the exercise of restricted stock units.

The share capital increase was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 21 May 2025, and the Company's new registered share capital is NOK 6,394,869.50, divided into 63,948,695 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.