Paperclip Adds Renowned CISO and Cybersecurity Expert to Advisory Committee for SAFE® Encryption Technology

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heather Lowrie, a highly-experienced CISO, keynote speaker, and cybersecurity advocate, joins Paperclip as an advisor for its SAFE encryption solution. Lowrie will help guide Paperclip SAFE into the international cybersecurity market and bring data-centric security and encryption to the forefront of enterprise security.

With more than 25 years’ experience across cybersecurity, technology, risk, and resilience, Lowrie has led major digital and security transformations for high-impact public and private sector organizations. She is known for delivering business-aligned security that drives growth, builds trust, and creates societal value—underpinned by deep, hands-on experience in managing major cyber incidents.

"We’re thrilled to have Heather join us in an advisory capacity and to benefit from her deep expertise as we continue to advance Paperclip SAFE®," said Chad Walter, CRO at Paperclip. "We’re excited to collaborate on cybersecurity thought leadership, participate in key industry events, and refine our go-to-market strategy to elevate encryption-in-use and the SAFE technology across the data security landscape."

Lowrie was recognized by her peers as CISO of the Year at the 2024 SC Awards Europe and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information Security. She is an accomplished strategist with extensive experience leading through crises—including major cyber incidents—and driving strategic change across digital transformation, data and AI, cybersecurity, and organizational culture initiatives.

Lowrie is also the Co-Founder of Resilionix, a deep-tech startup dedicated to helping organizations build resilience in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

“I’m delighted to join Paperclip in an advisory capacity and help bring data-centric security and encryption to the forefront of enterprise security,” Lowrie said. “I look forward to working with the excellent team at Paperclip to advance the adoption of encryption-in-use and to support organizations in building resilience”.

Lowrie is a graduate of the University of Edinburgh, where she earned a Master of Science by Research in Science, Technology and Innovation Studies with distinction. She also holds a postgraduate diploma in Information Technology, awarded with distinction, from the University of the West of Scotland, alongside other academic qualifications. Lowrie holds numerous cybersecurity certifications from both U.S. and European organizations, including CISSP, CCSP, CISM, CDPSE, CIPP/E, and more.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating highly sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com .



Paperclip SAFE builds on the foundation of trust and collaboration that Paperclip has established with its security and content management solutions over three decades. Paperclip SAFE utilizes in-depth knowledge of the database and data pipeline to secure all points within the data lifecycle. Nine of the 10 top life insurance carriers in the U.S. are currently protected by Paperclip SAFE. With Paperclip SAFE, outpace threats with data that is always encrypted and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit paperclip.com/safe .

