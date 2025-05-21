Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 11:40 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 8 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Location: Miami, FL

Live webcasts and recordings of these presentations will be available, as permitted by the event host, in the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Courtney O’Konek

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Olema Oncology

media@olema.com