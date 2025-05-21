F&M Bank Promotes Eric D. Faust to Executive Vice President

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), is proud to announce the promotion of Eric D. Faust to Executive Vice President. Faust has served as the bank’s Chief Risk Officer since 2022, where he has led significant advancements in enterprise risk and regulatory compliance.

In his role, Mr. Faust has successfully built F&M’s comprehensive risk and compliance team, integrated regulatory compliance more deeply into strategic decision-making, and enhanced the bank’s oversight structures. His efforts have helped ensure F&M continues to meet evolving regulatory expectations while maintaining a strong foundation for safe and sound growth.

Prior to joining F&M, Mr. Faust served as First Vice President and Director of Risk Management at Northstar Financial Group in Wyoming, Michigan. He also held the position of Examination Manager for the State of Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services. He holds an MBA from Davenport University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University.

“Eric’s promotion to Executive Vice President is a testament to his leadership and deep understanding of risk and compliance in today’s banking environment,” said Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M. “He has played a vital role in strengthening our risk culture and ensuring we remain responsive and resilient in a highly regulated landscape.”

Mr. Faust resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will continue to lead F&M’s risk and compliance efforts in his expanded role.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank .

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Lars B. Eller

President and Chief Executive Officer

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 446-2501

leller@fm.bank Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/492467f9-4e52-45e6-a6fc-3278cf80cea0