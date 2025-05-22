Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kohl’s and Cleveland-Cliffs and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

On May 1, 2025, Kohl's revealed that its CEO had been terminated after violating company policy by engaging in "vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest." Specifically, Kohl's stated that he had "directed that the Company conduct business with a vendor founded by an individual with whom [he] has a personal relationship on highly unusual terms favorable to the vendor and that he also caused the Company to enter into a multi-million dollar consulting agreement wherein the same individual was a part of the consulting team." Following this news, Kohl's stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information on the Kohl’s investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KSS

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

On May 7, 2025, Cleveland-Cliffs issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Cleveland-Cliffs reported a larger than expected adjusted loss and an 11% year-over-year revenue decline to $4.63 billion. The Company also announced plans to fully or partially idle six steel plants. Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chief Executive Officer attributed the operational changes to negative effects from underperforming non-core assets and the lagging effect of lower index prices in late 2024 and early 2025 and said that the Company is repositioning its portfolio away from non-core markets, including rail, high-carbon sheet, and specialty plate products, and toward the automotive industry. On this news, the price of Cleveland-Cliffs shares declined by $1.34 per share, from $8.49 per share on May 7, 2025, to close at $7.15 on May 8, 2025.

For more information on the Cleveland-Cliffs investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CLF

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com