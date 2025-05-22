Temenos sets new benchmark for scalability of AI-powered banking with Microsoft

MADRID, Spain, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced the results of a highwater benchmark for its cloud-native core banking solutions running on Microsoft Azure. The results will be presented at the Temenos Community Forum 2025.

The record-setting benchmark showcased the speed and efficiency of Temenos' latest technology in handling high volumes of digital transactions and AI services, delivering maximum scalability with a minimal cloud footprint.

The benchmark simulated a bank with 25 million customers and 50 million accounts processing 16,600 transactions per second while taking additional AI workloads. It tested the full end-to-end capabilities of Temenos’ banking solutions, including core and digital banking, payments, data hub and AI services on Microsoft Azure.

Thanks to advances in Temenos’ leaner, more sustainable architecture and Microsoft Azure Cobalt 100 ARM processors, the test showed over 40% improvement in efficiency compared to the 2024 benchmark exercise.

These results highlight the power of Temenos’ banking solutions to process large volumes of transactions and data quickly and securely, using less hardware. This helps banks of all sizes scale on demand, and maintain peak performance and availability, while meeting the growing demand for AI and Gen AI-powered services. The benchmark also tested banking APIs through Microsoft Open AI Service interfaces to ensure it meets banking customers’ AI and Gen AI demand in the future.

According to a recent Hanover Research survey for Temenos, 75% of banks are exploring Generative AI deployment, while 82% are investing in technology to improve operating efficiency. Among banks already deploying Gen AI or exploring opportunities, 43% plan to increase their investment in the technology this year compared to last year.

Bola Rotibi, Chief of Enterprise Research, CCS Insight, said: “As banks adopt new technologies such as Generative AI, the need for flexible and scalable core systems becomes critical. Benchmarking exercises like this on Microsoft Azure demonstrate the potential for Temenos’ solutions to support high transaction volumes while managing infrastructure efficiency. For banks, such capabilities can contribute to operational agility and sustainability goals. As with all benchmarks, real-world outcomes will depend on deployment specifics and broader integration contexts.”

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: “As banks evolve to meet customer needs and embrace AI, they need modular banking solutions that are fast, efficient and future-ready. We consistently invest in cloud and SaaS technology and this benchmark shows that Temenos delivers banking capabilities with the speed and scalability needed for the next generation of banking.”

Christian Sarafidis. General Manager, EMEA Financial Services, Microsoft, added: “We are thrilled to see the strategic collaboration between Microsoft and Temenos once again raise the bar for core banking in the cloud. Together we can help banks run smarter, scale efficiently, and unlock the full potential of AI to transform customer experiences and drive meaningful innovation.”