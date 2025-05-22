Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
22 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 21 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 389.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 393.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):390.559267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of   588,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,157,269 have voting rights and 3,190,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE390.55926715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
730393.5008:04:37LSE  
356392.0009:38:26LSE  
1390.5011:28:16LSE  
250390.5011:28:16LSE  
246390.0014:32:09LSE  
448390.0014:39:33LSE  
82390.0014:39:34LSE  
87390.0014:39:34LSE  
141390.0014:39:34LSE  
148390.0014:50:29LSE  
51390.0014:50:29LSE  
111390.0014:50:29LSE  
104390.0014:50:29LSE  
1390.0014:52:56LSE  
1390.0015:11:32LSE  
164390.0015:13:09LSE  
2390.0015:17:23LSE  
38390.0015:17:23LSE  
310390.0015:27:18LSE  
310390.0015:30:08LSE  
256390.0015:30:09LSE  
54390.0015:30:55LSE  
310390.0015:30:55LSE  
205390.0015:30:55LSE  
105390.0015:33:04LSE  
140390.0015:33:04LSE  
1390.0015:33:49LSE  
254390.0015:33:49LSE  
169390.0015:33:49LSE  
310390.0015:33:51LSE  
198390.0015:33:51LSE  
196390.5015:43:55LSE  
68390.5015:43:55LSE  
46390.5015:43:55LSE  
196390.5015:43:55LSE  
114390.5015:43:55LSE  
310390.5015:43:55LSE  
310390.5015:43:55LSE  
196390.5015:43:55LSE  
114390.5015:43:55LSE  
310390.5015:43:55LSE  
310390.5015:43:56LSE  
196390.5015:43:56LSE  
114390.5015:43:56LSE  
35390.5015:43:56LSE  
275390.5015:43:56LSE  
269390.0015:43:56LSE  
310389.5015:43:59LSE  
310389.5015:43:59LSE  
246389.5015:43:59LSE  
64389.5015:43:59LSE  
64389.5015:43:59LSE  
194390.0015:45:06LSE  
116390.0015:45:06LSE  
194390.0015:45:06LSE  
84390.5015:45:10LSE  
194390.5015:45:10LSE  
194390.5015:45:10LSE  
84390.5015:45:10LSE  
32390.5015:45:10LSE  
84390.5015:45:10LSE  
194390.5015:45:10LSE  
32390.5015:45:10LSE  
80390.5015:45:10LSE  
15390.5015:45:10LSE  
215390.5015:45:10LSE  
310390.5015:45:10LSE  
5390.5015:45:10LSE  
469391.0015:45:10LSE  
69391.0015:45:10LSE  
301391.0015:45:10LSE  
310391.0015:45:10LSE  
150391.0015:45:10LSE  
160391.0015:45:10LSE  
310391.0015:45:10LSE  
29391.0015:45:12LSE  
386391.0015:45:13LSE  
194391.0015:45:13LSE  
77391.0015:45:13LSE  
199391.0015:45:13LSE  
127391.0015:45:13LSE  
296391.0015:45:14LSE  
234391.0015:45:14LSE  
26391.0015:45:15LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


