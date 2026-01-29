Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
29 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:28 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:39,726
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):427.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):433.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):431.595114

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,159,956 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,839,531 have voting rights and 1,508,272 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
41427.0008:02:09LSE  
669427.0008:02:09LSE  
222433.0008:26:39LSE  
57433.0008:26:39LSE  
215433.0008:35:58LSE  
344433.0008:35:58LSE  
7433.0008:35:58LSE  
67433.0008:35:58LSE  
208433.0008:35:58LSE  
14433.0008:35:59LSE  
222433.0008:36:02LSE  
17433.0008:36:13LSE  
20433.0008:36:44LSE  
185433.0008:37:35LSE  
44433.0008:37:48LSE  
17433.0008:40:40LSE  
161433.0008:42:19LSE  
222433.0008:45:34LSE  
332433.0008:45:34LSE  
222433.0008:45:37LSE  
222433.0008:45:37LSE  
90433.0008:45:38LSE  
132433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:38LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
222433.0008:45:43LSE  
109433.0008:45:43LSE  
113433.0008:45:43LSE  
21433.0008:45:43LSE  
201433.0008:45:47LSE  
19433.0008:45:52LSE  
203433.0008:45:52LSE  
7433.0008:45:52LSE  
215433.0008:45:52LSE  
85433.0008:45:52LSE  
137433.0008:45:52LSE  
222433.0008:45:53LSE  
222433.0008:45:53LSE  
103433.0008:45:56LSE  
40433.0008:46:39LSE  
79433.0008:47:54LSE  
222433.0008:47:54LSE  
181433.0008:50:58LSE  
41433.0008:50:58LSE  
222433.0008:50:58LSE  
222433.0008:50:58LSE  
222433.0008:50:58LSE  
222433.0008:50:58LSE  
179433.0008:51:00LSE  
43433.0008:51:28LSE  
155433.0008:51:28LSE  
17433.0008:54:50LSE  
11433.0008:56:17LSE  
39433.0008:56:17LSE  
200433.0008:56:17LSE  
123433.0008:56:19LSE  
99433.0008:56:24LSE  
222433.0008:56:24LSE  
222433.0008:56:24LSE  
222433.0008:56:24LSE  
175433.0008:56:24LSE  
1432.0010:42:08LSE  
199432.0010:42:08LSE  
481431.0010:48:50LSE  
17431.0011:18:52LSE  
292431.0011:47:20LSE  
204430.5011:47:41LSE  
211430.0011:56:05LSE  
85430.5012:02:16LSE  
17430.5012:12:25LSE  
417430.5012:12:25LSE  
84430.0012:16:33LSE  
333430.0012:16:33LSE  
642430.5013:00:10LSE  
317430.5013:00:10LSE  
246430.5013:18:11LSE  
200431.0014:33:10LSE  
437430.5015:01:01LSE  
406430.0015:18:00LSE  
76430.5015:19:25LSE  
154430.5015:19:25LSE  
102430.5015:19:29LSE  
132432.0015:25:05LSE  
78432.0015:25:05LSE  
25432.0015:25:05LSE  
169432.0015:25:05LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:25LSE  
222431.5015:25:31LSE  
222431.5015:25:31LSE  
222431.5015:25:31LSE  
222431.5015:25:31LSE  
222431.5015:25:31LSE  
222431.5015:25:31LSE  
159431.5015:25:31LSE  
7431.5015:25:31LSE  
10431.5015:25:31LSE  
46431.5015:27:00LSE  
222431.5015:27:00LSE  
222431.5015:27:00LSE  
222431.5015:27:00LSE  
222431.5015:27:00LSE  
222431.5015:27:02LSE  
222431.5015:27:03LSE  
222431.5015:28:01LSE  
222431.5015:28:01LSE  
222431.5015:28:01LSE  
222431.5015:28:01LSE  
222431.5015:28:01LSE  
222431.5015:28:01LSE  
42431.5015:28:24LSE  
180431.5015:28:28LSE  
222431.5015:29:23LSE  
222431.5015:29:23LSE  
222431.5015:29:23LSE  
222431.5015:29:23LSE  
222431.5015:29:44LSE  
222431.5015:29:44LSE  
222431.5015:29:44LSE  
222431.5015:29:44LSE  
222431.5015:29:44LSE  
222431.5015:29:45LSE  
222431.5015:29:50LSE  
153431.5015:30:04LSE  
69431.5015:30:17LSE  
135431.5015:30:18LSE  
87431.5015:31:53LSE  
222431.5015:33:02LSE  
130431.5015:33:02LSE  
65431.0015:40:29LSE  
81431.0015:40:29LSE  
68431.0015:40:30LSE  
68431.0015:40:31LSE  
68431.0015:40:31LSE  
154431.0015:40:31LSE  
68431.0015:40:31LSE  
154431.0015:40:31LSE  
68431.0015:40:31LSE  
39431.0015:40:31LSE  
183431.0015:40:31LSE  
222431.0015:40:31LSE  
222431.0015:40:32LSE  
222431.0015:40:32LSE  
222431.0015:40:34LSE  
222431.0015:40:34LSE  
222431.0015:41:05LSE  
222431.0015:41:05LSE  
222431.0015:41:05LSE  
222431.0015:41:05LSE  
222431.0015:41:49LSE  
222431.0015:41:49LSE  
222431.0015:41:49LSE  
222431.0015:41:49LSE  
222431.0015:41:50LSE  
222431.0015:41:50LSE  
222431.0015:41:54LSE  
222431.0015:41:54LSE  
222431.0015:41:54LSE  
222431.0015:41:54LSE  
222431.0015:41:54LSE  
222431.0015:42:00LSE  
222431.0015:42:00LSE  
222431.0015:42:00LSE  
222431.0015:42:22LSE  
222431.0015:42:22LSE  
222431.0015:42:23LSE  
222431.0015:42:32LSE  
222431.0015:42:32LSE  
222431.0015:42:32LSE  
222431.0015:42:32LSE  
222431.0015:42:32LSE  
137431.0015:42:58LSE  
85431.0015:45:11LSE  
222431.0015:45:11LSE  
222431.0015:45:11LSE  
188431.0015:45:11LSE  
217431.0015:45:11LSE  
215431.0015:45:11LSE  
7431.0015:45:11LSE  
76431.0015:45:11LSE  
146431.0015:45:11LSE  
222431.0015:45:11LSE  
222431.0015:45:11LSE  
143431.0015:45:11LSE  
440431.5015:55:53LSE  
211431.5015:56:31LSE  
201431.5016:15:32LSE  
222431.5016:16:25LSE  
222431.5016:16:25LSE  
222431.5016:16:25LSE  
222431.5016:16:57LSE  
222431.5016:17:00LSE  
222431.5016:17:31LSE  
222431.5016:17:31LSE  
222431.5016:17:31LSE  
222431.5016:17:51LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading