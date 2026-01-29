LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

29 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 39,726 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 427.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 433.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 431.595114

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,159,956 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,839,531 have voting rights and 1,508,272 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 41 427.00 08:02:09 LSE 669 427.00 08:02:09 LSE 222 433.00 08:26:39 LSE 57 433.00 08:26:39 LSE 215 433.00 08:35:58 LSE 344 433.00 08:35:58 LSE 7 433.00 08:35:58 LSE 67 433.00 08:35:58 LSE 208 433.00 08:35:58 LSE 14 433.00 08:35:59 LSE 222 433.00 08:36:02 LSE 17 433.00 08:36:13 LSE 20 433.00 08:36:44 LSE 185 433.00 08:37:35 LSE 44 433.00 08:37:48 LSE 17 433.00 08:40:40 LSE 161 433.00 08:42:19 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:34 LSE 332 433.00 08:45:34 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:37 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:37 LSE 90 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 132 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:38 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 109 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 113 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 21 433.00 08:45:43 LSE 201 433.00 08:45:47 LSE 19 433.00 08:45:52 LSE 203 433.00 08:45:52 LSE 7 433.00 08:45:52 LSE 215 433.00 08:45:52 LSE 85 433.00 08:45:52 LSE 137 433.00 08:45:52 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:53 LSE 222 433.00 08:45:53 LSE 103 433.00 08:45:56 LSE 40 433.00 08:46:39 LSE 79 433.00 08:47:54 LSE 222 433.00 08:47:54 LSE 181 433.00 08:50:58 LSE 41 433.00 08:50:58 LSE 222 433.00 08:50:58 LSE 222 433.00 08:50:58 LSE 222 433.00 08:50:58 LSE 222 433.00 08:50:58 LSE 179 433.00 08:51:00 LSE 43 433.00 08:51:28 LSE 155 433.00 08:51:28 LSE 17 433.00 08:54:50 LSE 11 433.00 08:56:17 LSE 39 433.00 08:56:17 LSE 200 433.00 08:56:17 LSE 123 433.00 08:56:19 LSE 99 433.00 08:56:24 LSE 222 433.00 08:56:24 LSE 222 433.00 08:56:24 LSE 222 433.00 08:56:24 LSE 175 433.00 08:56:24 LSE 1 432.00 10:42:08 LSE 199 432.00 10:42:08 LSE 481 431.00 10:48:50 LSE 17 431.00 11:18:52 LSE 292 431.00 11:47:20 LSE 204 430.50 11:47:41 LSE 211 430.00 11:56:05 LSE 85 430.50 12:02:16 LSE 17 430.50 12:12:25 LSE 417 430.50 12:12:25 LSE 84 430.00 12:16:33 LSE 333 430.00 12:16:33 LSE 642 430.50 13:00:10 LSE 317 430.50 13:00:10 LSE 246 430.50 13:18:11 LSE 200 431.00 14:33:10 LSE 437 430.50 15:01:01 LSE 406 430.00 15:18:00 LSE 76 430.50 15:19:25 LSE 154 430.50 15:19:25 LSE 102 430.50 15:19:29 LSE 132 432.00 15:25:05 LSE 78 432.00 15:25:05 LSE 25 432.00 15:25:05 LSE 169 432.00 15:25:05 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:25 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 222 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 159 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 7 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 10 431.50 15:25:31 LSE 46 431.50 15:27:00 LSE 222 431.50 15:27:00 LSE 222 431.50 15:27:00 LSE 222 431.50 15:27:00 LSE 222 431.50 15:27:00 LSE 222 431.50 15:27:02 LSE 222 431.50 15:27:03 LSE 222 431.50 15:28:01 LSE 222 431.50 15:28:01 LSE 222 431.50 15:28:01 LSE 222 431.50 15:28:01 LSE 222 431.50 15:28:01 LSE 222 431.50 15:28:01 LSE 42 431.50 15:28:24 LSE 180 431.50 15:28:28 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:23 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:23 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:23 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:23 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:44 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:44 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:44 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:44 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:44 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:45 LSE 222 431.50 15:29:50 LSE 153 431.50 15:30:04 LSE 69 431.50 15:30:17 LSE 135 431.50 15:30:18 LSE 87 431.50 15:31:53 LSE 222 431.50 15:33:02 LSE 130 431.50 15:33:02 LSE 65 431.00 15:40:29 LSE 81 431.00 15:40:29 LSE 68 431.00 15:40:30 LSE 68 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 68 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 154 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 68 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 154 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 68 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 39 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 183 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 222 431.00 15:40:31 LSE 222 431.00 15:40:32 LSE 222 431.00 15:40:32 LSE 222 431.00 15:40:34 LSE 222 431.00 15:40:34 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:05 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:05 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:05 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:05 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:49 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:49 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:49 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:49 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:50 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:50 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:54 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:54 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:54 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:54 LSE 222 431.00 15:41:54 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:00 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:00 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:00 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:22 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:22 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:23 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:32 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:32 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:32 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:32 LSE 222 431.00 15:42:32 LSE 137 431.00 15:42:58 LSE 85 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 222 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 222 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 188 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 217 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 215 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 7 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 76 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 146 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 222 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 222 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 143 431.00 15:45:11 LSE 440 431.50 15:55:53 LSE 211 431.50 15:56:31 LSE 201 431.50 16:15:32 LSE 222 431.50 16:16:25 LSE 222 431.50 16:16:25 LSE 222 431.50 16:16:25 LSE 222 431.50 16:16:57 LSE 222 431.50 16:17:00 LSE 222 431.50 16:17:31 LSE 222 431.50 16:17:31 LSE 222 431.50 16:17:31 LSE 222 431.50 16:17:51 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



