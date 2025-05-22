HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

22 May 2025

Directorate Changes

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that Busola Sodeinde has stepped down from her role as Non-Executive Director with effect from 21 May 2025.

Having considered the composition of the Board and in particular the number of independent Directors, Oliver Bedford, the lead manager at Canaccord Asset Management in relation to the Company, has also resigned from his position as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 21 May 2025. He will continue in his role as lead manager in relation to the Company.

Due to the size and nature of the Company and the costs associated with appointing a Non-Executive Director, the Board have decided that no new Non- Executive Directors will be appointed to the Board at the current time.

Commenting on today’s announcement, David Brock, Chair, said:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Busola and Oliver for the contribution they have made to the Company during their time on the Board. Their support and insight have been greatly appreciated by the Board and the Company. We wish Busola all the best in the future and look forward to continuing to work with Oliver in his role at the Investment Manager."

This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6.

