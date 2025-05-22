Global Health Leaders Convene at WHA78 Side Event to Advocate for Steatotic Liver Disease as a Core Non-Communicable Disease

Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading health organizations, policymakers, and public health advocates will come together during the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) for a pivotal side event titled “Together for Better Liver Health – Strengthening Public Health Responses to Metabolic Disease”. This policy event co-hosted by Global Liver Institute (GLI), the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), and the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) and endorsed by over 20 international medical societies and organizations, aims to mobilize global support for the formal recognition of Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) as a Core Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) and lay the groundwork for a WHO Draft Resolution addressing this urgent public health challenge.

SLD is the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. It affects over 30% of the global population and is increasingly recognized as a silent epidemic. Driven by rising obesity and type 2 diabetes rates, SLD prevalence is projected to grow from 28% in 2020 to 34% by 2050. Without intervention, liver cancer and liver transplant rates are expected to double and nearly triple, respectively, placing immense strain on healthcare systems worldwide.

Why SLD Deserves Urgent Recognition — SLD is intrinsically linked to metabolic risk factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension—conditions already prioritized within the NCD agenda. Despite its high prevalence and severe long-term consequences, SLD remains misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed, stigmatized, and under-prioritized in health systems globally. Addressing this gap requires formal recognition and integration into global health strategies.

The event will serve as a Call to Action for Member States and the WHO to:

Formally recognize SLD as a Core NCD , ensuring it is included alongside cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other major NCDs.

, ensuring it is included alongside cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other major NCDs. Expand public awareness campaigns to educate individuals on SLD risk factors and the importance of early detection.

to educate individuals on SLD risk factors and the importance of early detection. Integrate SLD into NCD prevention programs , aligning efforts with existing public health initiatives targeting obesity, lifestyle interventions, and metabolic health.

, aligning efforts with existing public health initiatives targeting obesity, lifestyle interventions, and metabolic health. Support research and data collection to advance understanding of SLD’s epidemiology, prevention, and treatment.

Global health leaders must sustain momentum in the coming years to ensure that SLD is consistently prioritized within public health agendas worldwide. The increasing prevalence of metabolic conditions underscores the need for long-term commitment from governments, healthcare systems, and international organizations to address this growing crisis.

Arun J. Sanyal, MD, Mbbs, Prof., Director of the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, School of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, emphasizes the significance of this effort: “We are facing a growing epidemic that will significantly strain healthcare systems. If we do not act now, we risk an overwhelming increase in liver-related complications, including a doubling of liver cancer cases. Recognizing SLD as a Core NCD is a critical step toward integrating prevention and early detection into global health strategies.”

Event Details:

Date: 22 May 2025

Time: 5:30 PM CET

Venue: Hotel Intercontinental, Geneva, Switzerland

Registration Link: bit.ly/togetherforbetterliverhealth

This event is a crucial step toward achieving global health equity and reducing the burden of metabolic disorders. All stakeholders are urged to endorse this initiative and collaborate on shaping policies that recognize SLD as a major public health priority.

