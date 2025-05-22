Lantronix Awarded 2025 TMC Labs Innovation Award for Its SmartLV IoT Cellular Gateway

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced that Lantronix has won a 2025 TMC Labs Innovation Award for its SmartLV IoT cellular gateway. Powered by the Qualcomm® IQ-615 processor, it is the first AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway.

Presented by TMC, a global, integrated media company, this award honors products that display innovation, unique features and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. Award winners are highlighted on TMCnet’s online news portal.

“Through its SmartLV IoT cellular gateway, Lantronix has proven its commitment to quality and the further development of IoT communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We honor Lantronix as among the top companies that have demonstrated ground-breaking contributions to the industry.”

“We are very honored to win the TMC Labs Innovation Award. This award is highly valued by our team as we pride ourselves on innovation,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO and president of Lantronix Inc. “Together with our long-term relationship with Qualcomm, we create and deliver groundbreaking IoT solutions that enable our customers to harness the power of AI to transform their businesses.”

AI at the Edge: Transforming Energy Management

Designed specifically for low-voltage substations and distribution automation applications in next-generation smart grids, utilities and industrial sectors, the SmartLV is engineered to revolutionize real-time visibility, control and automation in the energy sector. This remote management ability provides Distribution System Operators (DSOs) with the ability to control and steer energy precisely when and where it’s needed.

Built with advanced cybersecurity protocols and AI capabilities, the SmartLV ensures robust, reliable and secure operations for mission-critical applications, offering unmatched control over low-voltage substations and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

“The SmartLV Gateway is a leap forward in empowering utility operators with critical, real-time insights and control over their low-voltage substations,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ AI technology, this solution helps to address today’s most pressing challenges at the edge of the smart grid.”





