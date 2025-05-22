Calvetti Ferguson Expands Dallas Team with Business Development Officer

DALLAS, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson continues to grow its North Texas presence with the addition of Steve Valenta as a business development officer in its Dallas office. With a career rooted in strategic relationship-building and business growth, Steve will focus on connecting companies to the firm’s advisory and accounting solutions.

Steve brings more than 25 years of experience in business development and relationship management, including work with public and private companies, investment bankers, attorneys, and private equity sponsors across the Southwest. Known for his consultative approach and ability to deliver tailored solutions, he will now partner with business owners, executives, and other key stakeholders throughout the region.

“It’s a privilege to join Calvetti Ferguson and be part of a team that’s committed to delivering real value to its clients,” said Steve Valenta. “I’m eager to support the firm’s momentum in Dallas and look forward to developing new relationships throughout the community.”

Steve’s efforts will center on introducing middle-market businesses to Calvetti Ferguson’s full range of capabilities. He will focus on identifying opportunities that align with client needs and ensuring successful, long-term engagements.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University. Steve is also an active member of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), where he remains engaged in industry developments.

“Steve’s experience and relationship-focused mindset will help us deepen our connections in the region and uncover new ways to support clients across North Texas,” said Jason Cain, vice president of business development at Calvetti Ferguson. “We’re excited to welcome him as we continue to build our presence in Dallas.”

With Steve joining the team, Calvetti Ferguson strengthens its ability to meet the evolving needs of the Dallas market. His arrival reinforces the firm’s commitment to trusted partnerships and insight-driven solutions that help clients thrive.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm serving companies across the United States. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

Chief Marketing Officer

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723