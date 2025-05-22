International Land Alliance FY24 Audit Report Confirms Record Revenues Reported in March

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The record top-line and bottom-line unaudited revenue figures reported back in March are in line with the audited numbers filed yesterday in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company’s audit report confirmed annual gross revenues exceeded a record $8 million and net revenue of $3 million.

“The successful audit of ILAL’s financial reporting is a credit to vigilance of management and staff overseeing the day-to-day financial operations of the Company,” said ILAL president Frank Ingrande. “As we continue to move forward in the process to uplist to NASDAQ, our ability to publish accurate financials and follow through with our promises have gone a long way towards establishing an unwavering trust with our loyal shareholders.”

ILAL management continues to make progress towards its goal of moving up to the NASDAQ stock exchange by the end of 2025. With the record revenues from 2024, ILAL management is looking at the possibility of achieving listing without the need for an underwritten offering of its securities.

“We are in the final stages of interviewing and vetting candidates to become our three independent directors on the ILAL Board of Directors, in accordance with Nasdaq requirements” Mr. Ingrande added.

On the operations front, the Company appears to have maintained steady sales through the first three months of 2025 despite the turbulent global economic conditions that have hampered the public markets.

“While we are surely not immune to global economic events, our business model has somewhat insulated ILAL from so much of what has plagued the global markets,” Mr. Ingrande said. “The low cost of living in Baja combined with the affordable luxury homes available in our various resort locations just a quick drive from San Diego actually positions us to drive strong sales in uncertain economic times.”

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company focuses on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance of Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company..

