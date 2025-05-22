Bottomline positioned as a Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Insider Risk Management (IRM), 2025 by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management vendors.

Bottomline, with its comprehensive Insider Threat Management solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Bottomline as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management, 2025.

Venkatesh Kopparthi, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Bottomline’s Internal Threat Management (ITM) transforms insider threat management by noninvasively capturing user sessions in real time, enriching them with machine learning powered behavioral analytics to detect subtle anomalies, and seamlessly integrating into security ecosystems for incident response.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Insider Risk Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Dalit Amitai, Head of Product and Technology for Cyberfraud and Risk Management Solutions at Bottomline, comments, “The insider risk management landscape is evolving rapidly, fueled by increasing risks that banks and businesses face with the hybrid work model and enhanced fraud and privacy regulations. We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management report for the fifth consecutive year, this year as the Ace Performer. This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to staying ahead of fraud trends and our ongoing partnership with our customers whose environments we protect.”

As a market leader in processing and securing business payments, Bottomline’s robust Insider Threat Management (ITM) platform incorporates advanced analytics, real-time behavior, transaction and cross-platform monitoring, alongside detailed forensic screen record and replay capabilities.

