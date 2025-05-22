Intelligent Bio Solutions to Showcase Fingerprint Drug Testing at RISE25 Conference from May 28-31, Supporting Innovation in U.S. Forensic Drug Testing

INBS to participate with U.S. distribution partner SMARTOX at RISE25, the leading U.S. conference on addiction, mental health, and justice innovation which draws over 7,000 attendees annually

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced its participation at the All Rise Conference, RISE25, in Kissimmee, Florida from May 28 to 31, 2025. The Company will support its U.S. distribution partner SMARTOX, showcasing INBS’ unique Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution, which is already used in the U.S. in a Forensic Use Only capacity through its partnership with SMARTOX.

Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at INBS, and Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at INBS, will join Duffy Nabors, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SMARTOX, to demonstrate the Company’s portable, easy-to-use Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The System uses fingerprint sweat to detect recent drug use, including cannabis (THC), cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates, and deliver results in under ten minutes. The hygienic and discreet collection method is well-suited to treatment court settings, probation programs, and other criminal justice applications where privacy, reliability, and speed are critical.

RISE25 is the leading U.S. conference on addiction, mental health, and justice innovation. Drawing over 7,000 attendees annually, it brings together treatment court professionals, judges, probation officers, therapists, attorneys, researchers, and policymakers. Since 1995, the event has served as a national platform for public health and justice professionals seeking evidence-based approaches for individuals impacted by substance use, co-occurring disorders, and trauma.

"The RISE conference represents a national effort to transform justice responses to substance use and mental health," said Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "We're proud to support SMARTOX in showcasing our solution and to contribute to the conversation around dignity, access, and effective screening methods for justice-involved individuals."

INBS’ presence at RISE25 marks its commitment to health and safety across all sectors and demonstrates its dedication to providing dignified, innovative solutions in global markets. As the Company pursues FDA approval of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System and advances plans to enter the U.S. market this year, the event provides a unique platform for INBS to connect with key stakeholders, including potential customers, investors, and partners, who are interested in innovative solutions that promote health and safety. The Forensic Use Only market in the U.S. offers numerous avenues for expansion, and the Company believes its technology can provide substantial benefits in this area. With over 450 active accounts across 24 countries, the Company continues to meet growing global demand for reliable, on-site drug testing solutions across the workplace, treatment, and justice sectors.

About SMARTOX

SMARTOX, founded in 2012, is a U.S.-based provider of drug and alcohol testing products and services. It offers a comprehensive portfolio supporting a wide range of settings, including healthcare, justice, corporate, and education. SMARTOX is committed to delivering advanced technology and exceptional results, providing fully integrated services encompassing design, customer service, and administrative support for its product line.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc

