Questex Launches BxR – The First U.S. Event Dedicated to Branded Residences

Key players confirmed to participate including Marriott International, Accor, Hilton, Access Industries and Kerzner International

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex announces the launch of BxR – Brand x Residential, the first U.S. event dedicated entirely to investment, development and strategy within branded residences. Taking place on June 3, 2025 in New York City, BxR brings together pioneers and investors shaping the future of mixed-use developments. BxR is where iconic brands meet landmark residences. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of brand power, investment strategy and real estate innovation.

Held alongside the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF), BxR offers an exclusive platform to explore one of the most dynamic and high performing asset classes in hospitality real estate. Register here.

“Branded residences are not just reshaping real estate, they are redefining lifestyle, investment and development potential,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality and Wellness, Questex. “As demand grows and new players enter the space, BxR arrives at a pivotal moment to connect the people, brands and capital driving this transformation.”

The event features a highly curated agenda of investment insights; case studies and in-depth discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges within branded residences. Content spans development finance, brand selection, architecture and design, operational models, and value creation across urban and leisure markets.

Attendees will join 100+ branded residential pioneers and investors for candid conversations, targeted networking and actionable takeaways designed to unlock opportunity and accelerate growth in this booming asset class.

“The time is now,” said Barry Landsberg, BxR Host and Managing Director, Landsberg Strategies. “Branded residences in the US have taken off, accounting for over a third of total supply globally and showcasing distinctive, value-enhancing lifestyle experiences. I’m looking forward to a robust and in-depth discussion with a broad range of leaders and voices.”

What to Expect at BxR:

including a networking lunch and evening drinks reception to connect with developers, investors and brand leaders Top-tier speakers including: Sarah Khalifa, Vice President, Mixed Use Development, US & Canada, Marriott International Annie Wickstrom, Head of Hospitality and Mixed-Use Real Estate Assets, Access Industries Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor One Living Jan Hazelton, Vice President, Development, Kerzner International Peter Bazeli, Principal and Managing Director, Weitzman Associates John Woodruff, Principal, Darkhorse Investments & Advisors Erik Eveleigh, Vice President, Development (Americas), Starwood Hotels Kitty Jones, Premier Real Estate & Branded Residences, Catherine Jones Marketing & Communications Michael Wilkings, Founder & President, Debut Design + Development Wendy Hansen, Counsel, Eversheds Sutherland

including:

Confirmed sponsors include Marriott International, Accor and Hilton, three of the leading players in the branded residences space.

To view the agenda, see here.

About BxR

BxR – Brand x Residential is the first U.S. event solely focused on branded residences, connecting developers, investors, advisors and global brands to uncover opportunities and accelerate growth. BxR takes place June 3, 2025 in New York City, co-located with the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

