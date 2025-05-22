FIVE IRON GOLF CELEBRATES WOMEN’S GOLF MONTH WITH FREE PLAY, SOCIAL EVENTS, AND INDUSTRY-LEADING PARTNERSHIPS

New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf is making it easier — and more fun — than ever for women to engage with golf this June. Aligning with the golf industry’s official Women’s Golf Month, the brand’s expanded initiative builds on its success celebrating women during Women’s History Month in March. This year’s campaign offers more ways for women to connect with the sport, from complimentary play and social gatherings to partnerships with some of golf’s leading voices and communities.

At the center of the celebration is Golf Digest Woman , Five Iron Golf’s presenting partner for Women’s Golf Month. Together, they’re shining a spotlight on opportunities for women to discover, enjoy, and grow their connection to the game.

Throughout June, women can enjoy free simulator time every Wednesday at all Five Iron Golf locations. After claiming a promo code online, guests can book up to 90 minutes and experience Five Iron’s signature inclusive, no-pressure environment — perfect for learning, playing, or simply having fun with friends.

For those looking to make it social, Wednesday evenings will feature Gals of the Green — a casual weekly gathering from 5–8 p.m. with complimentary prosecco, swing tips from Five Iron’s expert coaches, and a chance to meet fellow golfers in a laid-back, community-driven atmosphere.

To amplify the celebration and connect with golf communities nationwide, Five Iron will continue to champion voices from across the game — working with organizations like Fore the Ladies and Ladies Who Golf as ongoing partners in growing the sport, while ambassadors and friends of the brand such as Hannah Rae Aslesen , the face of Five Iron’s recent brand campaign, and Mary Kate Morrissey, featured on the cover of Golf Digest, help spread the word and inspire women to join the fun.

"Creating inclusive and welcoming spaces has always been at the heart of Five Iron," said Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "Women’s Golf Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many women who already love the game, while also inviting new players to experience golf in a fresh, accessible way."

“This month is about more than special offers or events — it’s about building connections and growing the game for years to come,” added Katherine Solomon, Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer. “With the support of Golf Digest Woman and incredible voices from across the golf community, we’re making this celebration our most impactful yet.”

Five Iron Golf’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity has also been recognized at the national level. The brand was recently named a Top 100 Business in Golf by the National Golf Foundation .

Women interested in participating in Five Iron Golf’s Women’s Golf Month celebrations can visit FiveIronGolf.com/Womens-Wednesdays to learn more about upcoming experiences. For more information, visit fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social.

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

Attachments