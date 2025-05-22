Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market to Reach USD 25.79 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Size was valued at 15.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2024 to 2032.”

Precision Etch Systems Driving Growth in Advanced Node Semiconductor Production

The rise in demand for precise etching for the manufacturing of advanced node semiconductors especially at 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm process nodes are the main drivers for the Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market. As chipmakers continue to shrink features, it is becoming increasingly challenging to obtain uniformity and processing control in etch processes required for high yield and excellent device performance. This is critical for future applications such as AI processors, 5G, and high end consumer devices.”

In the US, the installed base market in 2023 was USD 4.72 billion and is projected to expand at steady CAGR of 3.39% at USD 6.37 billion by 2032.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) – Specializes in semiconductor silicon wafers, photoresists, and chemical solutions for etching and lithography.

– Specializes in semiconductor silicon wafers, photoresists, and chemical solutions for etching and lithography. Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) – Offers adhesive tapes, surface protection films, and specialty materials used in semiconductor processing.

– Offers adhesive tapes, surface protection films, and specialty materials used in semiconductor processing. H-Square Corporation (USA) – Provides wafer handling tools, cassettes, and process equipment for semiconductor fabrication.

– Provides wafer handling tools, cassettes, and process equipment for semiconductor fabrication. Ted Pella, Inc. (USA) – Supplies microscopy and sample preparation equipment, including etching tools and accessories.

– Supplies microscopy and sample preparation equipment, including etching tools and accessories. AMAC Technologies (USA) – Offers wafer processing equipment, including plasma etch and wet process tools.

– Offers wafer processing equipment, including plasma etch and wet process tools. SIPEL ELECTRONIC SA (Switzerland) – Develops specialized etching and cleaning equipment for semiconductor and MEMS industries.

– Develops specialized etching and cleaning equipment for semiconductor and MEMS industries. Hefei TREC Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) – Manufactures dry etch systems, wafer cleaning, and vacuum processing equipment.

– Manufactures dry etch systems, wafer cleaning, and vacuum processing equipment. Applied Materials Inc. (USA) – Global leader in semiconductor fabrication equipment, including advanced dry etching systems and CVD tools.

– Global leader in semiconductor fabrication equipment, including advanced dry etching systems and CVD tools. Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) – Provides cutting-edge semiconductor production equipment including plasma etch and deposition tools.

– Provides cutting-edge semiconductor production equipment including plasma etch and deposition tools. Lam Research Corporation (USA) – Specializes in dry etch systems, particularly for advanced logic and memory device fabrication.

– Specializes in dry etch systems, particularly for advanced logic and memory device fabrication. KLA Corporation (USA) – Offers process control and metrology systems essential for optimizing etch and deposition steps in semiconductor manufacturing.

– Offers process control and metrology systems essential for optimizing etch and deposition steps in semiconductor manufacturing. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan) – Provides plasma etching equipment, CD-SEM systems, and other semiconductor manufacturing tools.

– Provides plasma etching equipment, CD-SEM systems, and other semiconductor manufacturing tools. Samco Inc. (Japan) – Manufactures plasma etching, ashing, and deposition systems for MEMS, compound semiconductors, and optoelectronic devices.

Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 15.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.93% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Etching Technique (Reactive Ion Etching (RIE), Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Etching, Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE))

• By Application (Logic and Memory, MEMS and Sensors, Power Devices)

• By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications) Key Drivers • Precision Etch Systems Vital for Advanced Node Semiconductor Production.



• Advancing Power-Performance Optimization with NanoSheet Technology for AI and 5G.

Dry etch systems are critical enablers for these capabilities, providing high-resolution patterning and precise depth control. Since most of etching methods have limitations in feature size, precision, and adaptive control, these capabilities of dry etching process are the key to enable the mass production of advanced chips. Robust and sustained market growth is driven by the broader proliferation of high-performance computing and memory solutions worldwide, where powerful, reliable and advanced dry etch systems are a necessary component of wafer fabrication for the companies at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Etching Type

In 2023, the Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE) segment dominated the semiconductor dry etch systems market with a 40% share, as it is able to create ultra-deep, high-aspect-ratio features required for MEMS, sensors, and advanced packaging. DRIE’s precision and vertical etching profiles are essential for high-performance applications in consumer electronics, automotive sensor, and medical device markets, and the technology is becoming increasingly important for IoT and 5G applications.

The Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) segment is expected to grow fastest through 2032, based on use with next-generation materials and to produce sophisticated, miniaturized products for AI, 5G, and IoT applications.

By Application

In 2023, the Logic and Memory segments dominated the semiconductor dry etch systems market, contributing around 50% of total revenue with the help of critical applications like processors and memory storage used in them that generate nearly 50% revenue. The AI, cloud, 5G megatrends are driving large demand for high performance logic and memory chips emphasizing the necessity for sophisticated dry etching technologies.

The Power Devices segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, supported by expanding usage of energy-efficient devices (in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial automation). This trend reflects the growing demand for accurate etching in power semiconductor production.

By End Use

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment led the semiconductor dry etch systems market, generating around 55% of total revenue due to strong demand for smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices. The push for miniaturization and enhanced device performance has driven the need for precise dry etching to fabricate microchips with complex structures.

The Telecommunications segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, on account of increasing use in 5G network and growing demand of high-speed connectivity. The introduction of modern telecom infrastructure such as RF components and base stations, depends on the dry etch tool for more accurate patterning. Furthermore, the evolution of 6G and the broad expansion of the IoT will further ensure solid growth in this segment.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Rises Fastest in Dry Etch Systems Market

In 2023, North America led the global dry etch systems market with a dominant 45% revenue share, due to presence of key players including Intel, Applied Materials and Lam Research. Strong R&D base, fast integration of new technologies in manufacturing and strong support from the government through programmes such as CHIPS Act and Science Act. We believe increased use of AI technology, and accelerated adoption of cloud computing and 5G, have sped up the demand for next-generation semiconductor nodes and high-performance dry etch technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032. The region’s growth is driven by huge investments in multiplying chip fabrication capacity by companies like TSMC, Samsung and, more recently, SMIC, and policies of support from governments eager to promote tech self-reliance. The market for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and 5G infrastructure is on the rise, and with low-cost labor, a strong local supply chain, and continual innovation in the field of etching technologies, Asia-Pacific is being established as a prime driver for future semiconductor market growth.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Samco Inc. sold two RIE-400iP ICP-RIE systems to III-V Lab in France,an important step in their plans for European expansion and providing advanced etching for III-V semiconductor integration with silicon.

In Jan 2025, Lam Research reported that their Aether® dry photoresist technology has been selected by a leading memory manufacturer to enable the next great leap in etch and deposition technology for advanced DRAM with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography from a leading memory customer.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate by Technology Node

5.2 Etch Depth Accuracy and Uniformity Metrics

5.3 Installed Base and Replacement Cycles

5.4 Eco-efficiency Data

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Segmentation, by Etching Technique

8. Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

