Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Cybersecurity and Hardware Solutions at CANSEC on May 28-29, 2025, in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft, The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider, will be joined by 10 of its technology partners at CANSEC 2025, Canada's leading defense, security and emerging technology event, taking place May 28-29, 2025, at the EY Centre in Ottawa. Hosted by the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries (CADSI), CANSEC showcases the latest in cutting-edge technologies, products and services designed for land, naval, aerospace and joint forces military operations. The event also serves as a key resource for first responders, police, border and security personnel and special operations units.

This two-day event will bring together more than 12,000 industry, military and Government delegates from Canada and around the world, featuring 280+ exhibitors and more than 50 international delegations. As Canada’s premier showcase for innovative and disruptive technologies, CANSEC offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with key industry leaders and explore new possibilities within the defense sector in Canada. The event will feature various speakers, programs, exhibits, meetings and networking opportunities.

Gain insights from global leaders’ perspectives in their keynote speeches:

Mike Pompeo : 70 th Secretary of State and Former Director of the CIA

: 70 Secretary of State and Former Director of the CIA Lord George Robertson : Former NATO Secretary General and Former UK Secretary of Defense

: Former NATO Secretary General and Former UK Secretary of Defense Gabrielius Landsbergis: Former Minister of Foreign Affairs for Lithuania and Former Member of the European Parliament



Program highlights include:

CANSEC CONNECT B2B/G Meeting Program offers complimentary opportunities for attendees to schedule one-on-one meetings and build valuable connections.

offers complimentary opportunities for attendees to schedule one-on-one meetings and build valuable connections. CANSEC Spotlight Presentation Stage located in Hall 5, is a new feature showcasing thought leadership, industry expertise and emerging defense and security trends through sessions led by Government and industry leaders.



Wednesday-Thursday, May 28-29, 2025

EY Centre, Ottawa

4899 Uplands Dr

Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6, Canada

Directions

Carahsoft and 10 of its exhibiting partners will showcase advanced cybersecurity hardware and solutions. Visit Carahsoft in booth #2233 and connect with Carahsoft’s partners throughout the show floor.

Appian (#1213)

AWS (#2107/M14)

BlackBerry (#2211)

Cloudflare (#2231)

Dell Technologies (#2117) Hitachi Vantara (#2034)

IBM (#2007)

Scope AR (#2028)

Thales (#1701)

Zscaler (#2002A)

Carahsoft will be meeting with partners and attendees throughout the event. To schedule a meeting with Carahsoft, click here.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement, reach out to Karen Hanscom at (703) 871-8642 or Karen.Hanscom@carahsoft.com.

