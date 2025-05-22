nexAI Transforms Audience Planning and Discovery

Native integration of generative AI in the Nexxen Data Platform builds on machine learning to automate and streamline campaign strategy development

Brands like LG Ad Solutions to leverage a nexAI Discovery assistant that translates audience behavior into informed insights and actionable strategies, seamlessly connecting to activation through the Nexxen DSP

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the newest advancement of nexAI: the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) to the Nexxen Data Platform, including a UI assistant within its proprietary insights tool Nexxen Discovery. With this advancement, nexAI enables clients to quickly turn complex consumer data into clear, actionable audience profiles and campaign planning for seamless activation.

More specifically, nexAI now delivers benefits across four key areas:

Speed and efficiency: Instantly generates audience-specific market research and campaign strategy presentations, cutting down insight development from days to minutes

Instantly generates audience-specific market research and campaign strategy presentations, cutting down insight development from days to minutes Accessible unique data: Democratizes access to Nexxen’s rich behavioral data and sophisticated insights without relying on expert analysts or multiple platform logins

Democratizes access to Nexxen’s rich behavioral data and sophisticated insights without relying on expert analysts or multiple platform logins Actionability: Bridges insights directly to campaign strategies, enabling immediate activation across Nexxen’s platform, including a direct connect to its DSP

Bridges insights directly to campaign strategies, enabling immediate activation across Nexxen’s platform, including a direct connect to its DSP Market differentiation: Equips teams with proprietary intelligence that traditional market research platforms cannot match, rooted in organic consumer behavior signals

“The Nexxen Data Platform has always been powered by advanced machine learning to help our clients navigate the fragmented media landscape. With the introduction of generative AI and the nexAI Discovery assistant, we’re taking that foundation to the next level — turning complex datasets into clear, strategic guidance in an instant,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “This is about removing friction from the entire workflow, enabling advertisers and agencies to move from insights to activation faster, smarter and with greater confidence.”

Nexxen Discovery analyzes content engagement and user behavior across digital, social and TV on-demand environments, interpreting context at scale to enable a multidimensional view of audience preferences and trends. Some brands, like LG Ad Solutions, directly upload their first-party data onto Nexxen’s platform and layer it with Nexxen Discovery’s contextual datapoints. This helps them more deeply understand and act on target audience behaviors, consumption trends and more, for pre-campaign planning and activation strategies.

The integration of generative AI natively into Discovery allows users to generate polished, compelling audience reports — complete with brand share of voice, sentiment analysis, audience interests and strategic recommendations — based on just a few inputs.

“At LG Ad Solutions, we’re focused on translating data into real-world impact. nexAI’s integration of generative AI into audience discovery marks a meaningful evolution — giving our teams the ability to surface insights faster and with greater clarity,” said Ioanna Protogiannis, Senior Director, Measurement and Reporting Solutions, LG Ad Solutions. “It’s a powerful tool that helps us stay agile, drive smarter campaign decisions and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our clients.”

The nexAI Discovery Assistant will be available to Nexxen Discovery users with self-service access beginning this month, with broader availability and enhancements planned throughout the year.

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

