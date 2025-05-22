Digital Twin Consortium Announces Digital Twin Testbed Program

BOSTON, MA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced the first testbeds as part of its Digital Twin Testbed Program. This collaborative member-driven program accelerates development, validation, and implementation, demonstrating digital twin evolution with agentic AI and enabling technologies. By providing unprecedented access to early-stage testbed development, members can model, simulate, integrate, rigorously verify, deploy, and optimize digital twin solutions while collectively advancing the core technologies that power tomorrow's digital transformation.
The Digital Twin Testbed Program implements DTC's Composability Framework—utilizing the Business Maturity Model, Platform Stack Architecture, and Capabilities Periodic Table—alongside a capabilities-focused maturity assessment framework that incorporates the evaluation of Generative AI, multi-agent systems, and other advanced technologies.
“We’re excited to announce these innovative digital twin testbeds,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “We’re seeing strong interest from members worldwide in participating in our collaborative testbed program. Our members are already utilizing this program to develop further and adopt intelligent and generative digital twins and other enabling technologies.”
New DTC member-led testbeds include:
- Virtual Twins for Smart Factory Innovation— In an era of intensifying competition, skills shortages, and unstable demand, the need for modernized production facilities has never been greater. The testbed highlights the importance of digital twins in virtually simulating production lines, driving innovation, reducing commissioning time, and leveraging operational data for continuous improvement. Dassault Systèmes leads this testbed.
- Cognitive Network Orchestration — This testbed validates the capability of agent-based digital twins to communicate across industrial and business domains using standardized manufacturing ontologies. It implements a digital twin-based multi-agency framework with operational infrastructure and communication protocols to create a network of intelligent agents that operate across organizational boundaries. XMPro leads this testbed with Microsoft.
- Generative AI for Healthcare Digital Twins — The testbed evaluates a GenAI agent's ability to use retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with graph data in healthcare. It uses Axomem’s cloud and Azure AI Foundry to assess agent accuracy, cost optimization, and safe interaction with sensitive data. Stakeholders include hospital representatives and DTC members, aiming to demonstrate secure and efficient GenAI deployment. Axomem leads this testbed.
- A Blueprint for Property and Asset Risk Management — This testbed develops a standardized digital twin blueprint for moving from paper-based processes to real-time, AI-driven asset management. Integrating Martin’s Law-aligned fault scenarios will improve efficiency, ESG outcomes, and compliance. Phased testing and A/B comparisons validate a scalable, transformative model for diverse industries. Crysp leads this testbed in partnership with NEXUS (at The University of Leeds) and TUV SUD, with support from XMPro, DNV, SLB, the Ferdinand-Steinbeis Institut, Ingenuity Leeds, and Oakridge High School.
- Automated Negotiation with Digital Twins and MAGs — This testbed validates the capability of systems to automatically negotiate agreements across organizational boundaries using digital twins for utility evaluation. It further shows how this capability can be integrated with multi-agent generative systems (MAGS) for improved interactivity, reasoning, and autonomy while maintaining institutional policies. NEC leads this testbed with XMPro.
- Digital Engineering for the Next Generation – This testbed is a digital engineering ecosystem for developing assets, accelerating skills, acquisition, and workforce development. It explores the end-to-end digital engineering experience and captures a digital thread of all associated data from design to manufacturing of a “born qualified” asset. The initial asset will be a desk-top statue of a historical figure from the Manhattan Project, including a digital twin AR avatar that can be “chatted” with. Oak Ridge High School leads the testbed with XMPro, Sev1Tech, SLB,
- Digital Engineering for the Next Generation – This testbed is a digital engineering ecosystem for developing assets, accelerating skills, acquisition, and workforce development. It explores the end-to-end digital engineering experience and captures a digital thread of all associated data from design to manufacturing of a “born qualified” asset. The initial asset will be a desk-top statue of a historical figure from the Manhattan Project, including a digital twin AR avatar that can be “chatted” with. Oak Ridge High School leads the testbed with XMPro, Sev1Tech, SLB, STEM TEC Services LTD, Ingenuity Leeds, and Dassault Systèmes.
- Sustainable Energy Digital Twin for Operational Management —The testbed demonstrates a no-code enterprise platform for creating a full-featured, AI-ready digital twin for geothermal operations. It also shows scalable digital twin systems for complex energy infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment, spatial integration, predictive maintenance, and event handling in the renewable energy and industrial operations domain. Decimetrix leads this testbed.
- Digital Twins for Metal 3D Printing and Optimization - The testbed addresses the demand for high-quality production of complex geometry metal alloy parts. It demonstrates an IoT-enabled, state-of-the-art 3D metal printer coupled with a digital twin development architecture to achieve real-time, closed-loop control and diagnostics/prognostics capabilities. This integration enhances manufacturing quality and interoperability, advancing industry knowledge in digital manufacturing. Rowan University and XMPro lead this testbed.
Learn more about the DTC Digital Twin Testbed Program. Become a DTC member and join the global leaders in driving digital twin evolution and enabling technology.
About the Digital Twin Consortium
Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We do this by fostering development, raising awareness, increasing adoption, and improving the interoperability of digital engineering projects propelled by digital twins across many industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.
Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Quotes from DTC Member Testbed Leads
“In an era of intensifying competition, skills shortages, and unstable demand, the need for modernized production facilities has never been greater. To stay ahead, companies must prioritize the integration of Digital Twins into their processes. This DTC testbed highlights the importance of leveraging Digital Twins to virtually simulate production lines, drive innovation, reduce commissioning time, and leverage operational data for continuous improvement. “
-Philippe DELANNOY, Industrial Equipment, Industry Business Value Consultant Director, Dassault Systèmes
"Our testbed is designed to show that GenAI agents can be safely embedded into healthcare digital twin systems. The testbed looks at aspects such as adherence to role-based controls, updating knowledge graphs in real-time, and protecting sensitive data. It’s focused on moving GenAI-based intelligent digital twins to live hospital deployment, not just experimentation."
-Sean Whiteley - Founder – AxoMem Pte Ltd
“The DTC testbed program provides invaluable collaborative environments to validate emerging technologies in realistic settings. At XMPro, we're committed to expanding the horizons of digital twins through multi-agent generative systems that operate across organizational boundaries. These industry-academic partnerships accelerate innovation and provide practical guidance that drives meaningful digital transformation across industries.”
-Pieter van Schalkwyk – CEO XMPro
“In the Automated Negotiation with Digital Twins and MAGs testbed, NEC, in collaboration with XMPro, will demonstrate the efficacy of integrating negotiation AI with multi-agent systems in employing digital twins for value generation. The testbed will provide an efficient and reusable framework for confidential, policy-preserving orchestration of decision-making involving enterprise teams of agents, paving the way for the agent economy of tomorrow.
-Yaser Mohammad, Research Scientist, NEC Corporation
“Our testbed advances Crysp’s mission to modernize compliance through real-time, AI-driven digital twins. It’s a practical blueprint for safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations.”
-Sian Purver, COO at Crysp
“The testbeds show what’s next for digital twins—scalable, composable systems powered by AI and built for assurance, trust, and real-world impact.”
-Dr. David McKee, Chair of DTC Digital Engineering Working Group and CTO at Crysp
"In this DTC testbed, we're pioneering the creation of 'born qualified' parts by seamlessly integrating multi-agent generative systems, digital twins, digital engineering, digital threads, and emerging standards within a real-world smart factory environment. Our facility features state-of-the-art Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing and multi-axis commercial CNC systems. We're also evaluating how AI-enhanced extended reality training can accelerate skill development for high school students and adult learners, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for manufacturing innovation."
-Dr. Mark Buckner – Founder & Lead Instructor, iSchool & Wildcat Manufacturing, Oak Ridge High School
“The digital manufacturing testbed for flaw-free metals will serve as a collaborative academia-industry-government environment to evaluate the benefits of implementing digital twins in production-grade metal additive manufacturing methods. This technology is critical to advance high-quality production of advanced components by leveraging multimodal sensing coupled with physics-based and AI modeling to create fully automated control systems with additional diagnostics and prognostics capabilities.”
-Prof. Antonios Kontsos, Director of the Digital Engineering Hub @ Rowan University and Professor of Mechanical Engineering.
“The testbed program provides valuable insights and practical solutions that drive innovation, foster collaboration, and support deploying advanced technologies across industries. The Geothermal Digital Twin Deployment with No-Code testbed demonstrates the power of AI-ready digital twins in geothermal operations, integrating spatiotemporal data and real-time monitoring. This scalable solution enhances geothermal management with rapid deployment, predictive maintenance, and efficient event handling while accelerating sustainable energy operations with digital twins.”
-Alejandro Zotti, President & CEO at Decimetrix