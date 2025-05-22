Digital Twin Consortium Announces Digital Twin Testbed Program

BOSTON, MA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced the first testbeds as part of its Digital Twin Testbed Program. This collaborative member-driven program accelerates development, validation, and implementation, demonstrating digital twin evolution with agentic AI and enabling technologies. By providing unprecedented access to early-stage testbed development, members can model, simulate, integrate, rigorously verify, deploy, and optimize digital twin solutions while collectively advancing the core technologies that power tomorrow's digital transformation.

The Digital Twin Testbed Program implements DTC's Composability Framework—utilizing the Business Maturity Model, Platform Stack Architecture, and Capabilities Periodic Table—alongside a capabilities-focused maturity assessment framework that incorporates the evaluation of Generative AI, multi-agent systems, and other advanced technologies.

“We’re excited to announce these innovative digital twin testbeds,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “We’re seeing strong interest from members worldwide in participating in our collaborative testbed program. Our members are already utilizing this program to develop further and adopt intelligent and generative digital twins and other enabling technologies.”

New DTC member-led testbeds include:

“In an era of intensifying competition, skills shortages, and unstable demand, the need for modernized production facilities has never been greater. To stay ahead, companies must prioritize the integration of Digital Twins into their processes. This DTC testbed highlights the importance of leveraging Digital Twins to virtually simulate production lines, drive innovation, reduce commissioning time, and leverage operational data for continuous improvement. “

-Philippe DELANNOY, Industrial Equipment, Industry Business Value Consultant Director, Dassault Systèmes

"Our testbed is designed to show that GenAI agents can be safely embedded into healthcare digital twin systems. The testbed looks at aspects such as adherence to role-based controls, updating knowledge graphs in real-time, and protecting sensitive data. It’s focused on moving GenAI-based intelligent digital twins to live hospital deployment, not just experimentation."

-Sean Whiteley - Founder – AxoMem Pte Ltd

“The DTC testbed program provides invaluable collaborative environments to validate emerging technologies in realistic settings. At XMPro, we're committed to expanding the horizons of digital twins through multi-agent generative systems that operate across organizational boundaries. These industry-academic partnerships accelerate innovation and provide practical guidance that drives meaningful digital transformation across industries.”

-Pieter van Schalkwyk – CEO XMPro

“In the Automated Negotiation with Digital Twins and MAGs testbed, NEC, in collaboration with XMPro, will demonstrate the efficacy of integrating negotiation AI with multi-agent systems in employing digital twins for value generation. The testbed will provide an efficient and reusable framework for confidential, policy-preserving orchestration of decision-making involving enterprise teams of agents, paving the way for the agent economy of tomorrow.

-Yaser Mohammad, Research Scientist, NEC Corporation

“Our testbed advances Crysp’s mission to modernize compliance through real-time, AI-driven digital twins. It’s a practical blueprint for safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations.”

-Sian Purver, COO at Crysp



“The testbeds show what’s next for digital twins—scalable, composable systems powered by AI and built for assurance, trust, and real-world impact.”

-Dr. David McKee, Chair of DTC Digital Engineering Working Group and CTO at Crysp

"In this DTC testbed, we're pioneering the creation of 'born qualified' parts by seamlessly integrating multi-agent generative systems, digital twins, digital engineering, digital threads, and emerging standards within a real-world smart factory environment. Our facility features state-of-the-art Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing and multi-axis commercial CNC systems. We're also evaluating how AI-enhanced extended reality training can accelerate skill development for high school students and adult learners, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for manufacturing innovation."





-Dr. Mark Buckner – Founder & Lead Instructor, iSchool & Wildcat Manufacturing, Oak Ridge High School





“The digital manufacturing testbed for flaw-free metals will serve as a collaborative academia-industry-government environment to evaluate the benefits of implementing digital twins in production-grade metal additive manufacturing methods. This technology is critical to advance high-quality production of advanced components by leveraging multimodal sensing coupled with physics-based and AI modeling to create fully automated control systems with additional diagnostics and prognostics capabilities.”

-Prof. Antonios Kontsos, Director of the Digital Engineering Hub @ Rowan University and Professor of Mechanical Engineering.

“The testbed program provides valuable insights and practical solutions that drive innovation, foster collaboration, and support deploying advanced technologies across industries. The Geothermal Digital Twin Deployment with No-Code testbed demonstrates the power of AI-ready digital twins in geothermal operations, integrating spatiotemporal data and real-time monitoring. This scalable solution enhances geothermal management with rapid deployment, predictive maintenance, and efficient event handling while accelerating sustainable energy operations with digital twins.”

-Alejandro Zotti, President & CEO at Decimetrix