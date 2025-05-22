Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Hit USD 12.18 Billion By 2032, Driven by Advancements in Drug Development and Growing Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market size was valued at USD 7.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 12.18 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the 2025–2032 forecast period. Rare and fatal, pulmonary arterial hypertension nonetheless inspires pharmaceutical innovation, particularly with government backing for orphan drug development, better diagnostics, and targeted therapies.

Early diagnosis, availability of sophisticated medicines, and robust clinical research infrastructure are mostly driving the significant expansion in the PAH industry observed in the United States. With a CAGR of 5.36%, the U.S. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is expected to rise to USD 3.95 billion by 2032 from USD 2.61 billion in 2024. Supported by FDA approvals for PAH-targeted therapies, the existence of important pharmaceutical actors, and major public health funding toward rare illness research.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 7.91 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 12.18 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.60% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By drug class

Leading drug class in the PAH sector, prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogues accounted for 48.10% of the global market share in 2024. Crucially, in controlling severe instances, these drugs dilate pulmonary arteries and reduce platelet aggregation. Among common medications in this group are Iloprost, Treprostinil, and Epoprostenol. Though clinically beneficial, they may need constant infusion, which can be difficult for patients. On the other hand, the development of oral and inhalable formulations recently has increased patient compliance and expanded the attractiveness of this therapeutic class. Anticipated to further increase the dominance of this market is the significant investments pharmaceutical companies are making in developing next-generation prostacyclin medicines with longer half-lives and more flexible dosing schedules.

By Type

Branded medications accounted for 68.12% of the global PAH market in 2024. Strong patent portfolios and excellent efficacy of branded treatments as Opsumit, Adempas, Letairis, and Tracleer, help to explain this dominance. Supported by thorough clinical studies, the ongoing physician inclination for these reliable drugs guarantees constant demand. Moreover, new branded drugs under development gain from orphan drug classification and market exclusiveness, therefore postponing the arrival of generics. Personalized medicine tactics and fixed-dose combinations are also becoming more popular in the pharmaceutical scene, which encourages the use of branded drugs even more than generic ones. Still, the trend toward generic adoption may increase when many important patents expire by the end of the decade; branded pharmaceuticals are predicted to lead the market over the forecast period.

By Route of Administration

With 52.11% of the PAH market share, the oral segment dominated the PAH market in 2024. Compared to intravenous or subcutaneous therapies, oral drugs are chosen for their simplicity of use, improved patient compliance, and economy of expense. Especially recommended for people in early to moderate illness stages are phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (PDE5i) and oral endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs). New developments such as combo treatments and extended-release tablets are broadening the segment even more. This segment is expected to keep its dominance through 2032 as businesses keep enhancing the bioavailability and tolerance of oral medicines, especially for long-term PAH control.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

PDE-5 Inhibitors

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

By Type

Branded

Generics

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous/ subcutaneous

Inhalational

Regional analysis

With a 38.21% share in 2024, North America led the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. Strong presence of big pharmaceutical players, extensive healthcare infrastructure, and solid reimbursement rules help the area thrive. Accelerating drug approvals and supporting clinical studies, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the FDA have greatly helped rare disease treatment development. Furthermore, supporting market growth is the growing senior population of the area, more vulnerable to pulmonary disorders.

Driven by rising patient awareness, government funding for rare diseases, and improvements in diagnostic imaging, Europe boasts a sizable market share. Additionally, pushing rapid approval schemes for PAH treatments is the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

larger urban pollution, a larger patient pool, and increasing access to healthcare in nations such as China and India would likely cause the Asia-Pacific region is grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period. In low-income nations, however, poor knowledge and expensive treatment expenses still present difficulties.

