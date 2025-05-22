Allied Announces Net-Zero Emissions Reduction Targets Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its near- and long- term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. These targets are consistent with a 1.5°C decarbonization pathway and will apply to both Allied’s rental and development portfolios.

In line with the science-based requirements of the SBTi’s Corporate Net-Zero Standard, Allied commits to reach net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050. This includes a reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. Allied has also committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2022 base year and to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% within the same timeframe.

Allied’s validated targets are available on the SBTI’s website at https://sciencebasedtargets.org/target-dashboard.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

