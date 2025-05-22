5G Radio Access Network Market to Reach USD 73.6 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rapid Adoption and Technological Advancements | SNS Insider

Pune, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Radio Access Network Market Size Analysis:

“The 5G Radio Access Network Market , valued at USD 28.2 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 73.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2024 to 2032.”

This strong growth is driven by the increasing need for high-speed and high-quality internet connectivity to enable data-hungry applications. The strong growth of IoT devices, growing deployments of smart city initiatives, and the necessity of high-speed communications in autonomous cars and Industry 4.0 also play significant roles. Investment in the expansion of current network infrastructure and government measures to boost digital connectivity further drive market growth.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. – 5G AAU (Active Antenna Unit)

Ericsson – Ericsson Radio System

Nokia Corporation – AirScale Radio Access

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. – Samsung vRAN 3.0

ZTE Corporation – Uni-RAN Solution

Fujitsu Limited – 5G O-RAN Radio Units

NEC Corporation – Open RAN Massive MIMO Radio

Mavenir Systems, Inc. – Cloud-Native Open RAN

Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Open RAN Platform

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. – Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform

Intel Corporation – Intel FlexRAN

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco 5G RAN Automation

Altiostar Networks, Inc. – Altiostar Open vRAN

JMA Wireless – XRAN Virtualized RAN

Parallel Wireless, Inc. – Unified 5G Open RAN Solution

5G Radio Access Network Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 28.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 73.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.24 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing investments in 5G infrastructure, small cells, and Massive MIMO are enhancing network capacity and coverage.

U.S. 5G RAN Market to Reach $16.9B by 2032, Growing at 11.01% CAGR

The U.S. 5G Radio Access Network Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 16.9 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.01% from 2024 to 2032.

This expansion is fueled by escalating needs for quicker mobile connectivity, ubiquitous availability of 5G-enabled devices, government incentives for 5G infrastructure building, and increasing use cases across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and autonomous transportation that need low latency and high-speed data.

By Component, Hardware Segment Leads 5G Radio Access Network Market with Over 58% Share in 2023

The hardware segment led the 5G Radio Access Network Market in 2023 with over 58% market share. This is composed of antennas, radio units, baseband units, and others. Antenna systems play a vital role in increasing data capacity, coverage, and reducing interference. Antenna systems take signals from user devices such as 5G smartphones and computers and send data to radio units, facilitating efficient and quality network communication in different frequency ranges.

By Architecture Type, Open RAN Segment Expected to Experience Rapid Growth Due to Flexibility and Multi-Vendor Support

Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This technology enables a multi-vendor RAN solution by separating hardware from software through virtualization and open interfaces. It operates cloud-based software to manage and update network configurations, enhancing 5G flexibility and enabling the addition of new features. Open RAN also promotes supply chain diversity, driving innovation and reducing dependency on single vendors.

By End Use, Telecom Operators Segment Leads 5G RAN Market with Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Expanding Infrastructure and Service Demand

The telecom operators segment accounted for the largest share in the 5G Radio Access Network market in 2023. Faster growth in the telecom sector and IT infrastructure is driving universal adoption of 5G RAN across the world. Industry leaders such as AT&T and Verizon are placing continuous orders for 5G equipment to improve service provision. Moreover, growing mobile phone penetration, higher internet subscribers, and continued development of infrastructure are likely to drive further market growth in the forecast period.

5G Radio Access Network Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Antennas MIMO Beamforming Others (Monopole, Dipole, Microstrip, Patch Antennas) Radio Unit Baseband Units

Software

Services Managed Services Consulting Services Professional Services Planning & Design Services Integration & Validation Services Deployment Services



Optimization and Performance Improvement Services

By Architecture Type

CRAN

ORAN

VRAN

By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

By End Use

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

North America Holds 30% Share in 5G RAN Market Supported by Advanced Infrastructure and Strong R&D

North America held around 30% of the 5G Radio Access Network market value in 2023. The region enjoys highly developed 5G infrastructure and a strong research and development environment, which accounts for its dominant position in the market. The availability of key telecom operators and ongoing innovation in 5G technologies render North America a key revenue generator, maintaining its dominance over the forecast period.





