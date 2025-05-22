CN to Invest $615 Million in British Columbia to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $615 million CAD in British Columbia, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province, including many multi-year projects to increase fluidity in the Vancouver corridor and build capacity along CN’s network from Prince Rupert and across Western Canada. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in British Columbia and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in British Columbia will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“CN’s investment reflects the vital role British Columbia plays in Canada’s transportation and trade network. Strengthening rail infrastructure across our province, in both urban centres and smaller communities, will enhance supply chain resiliency and ensure goods move efficiently and reliably.”

- Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit, Government of British Columbia

In 2024, CN invested approximately $554 million CAD in British Columbia for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights from this investment include:

Over $22 million for siding extension projects to help provide additional fluidity along key corridors from the Port of Vancouver to Kamloops and north to Fort St John.

Advancing projects to improve fluidity and capacity in the Greater Vancouver area, such as a $7.6 million initial investment in the multi-year Holdom Overpass project, and $2 million for enhancements to the Thornton Tunnel, as well as another $7 million for upgrades to both the Lulu Island and Fraser River Bridges.

British Columbia in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 2,698

Railroad route miles operated: 2,797

Community investments: $2.7 million in 2024

Local spending: $559 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $241 million in 2024





