Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota adds New Virtual Options for Treatment of Eating and Substance Use Disorders

EAGAN, Minn., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced a collaboration with two virtual care providers – Equip and Pelago Health (Pelago) – to further improve access to specialty behavioral care for those struggling with eating disorders or substance use disorders. Equip and Pelago are now in-network providers and available to Blue Cross commercial members in need of personalized behavioral health services for these conditions.

The collaboration closely follows Blue Cross’ addition of two new virtual care providers for children and adolescents , continuing a period of expansion in which Blue Cross has added nearly 2,000 behavioral health providers to its network in the past year.

“Equip and Pelago are important additions to our growing network as we reinforce our commitment to comprehensive and convenient behavioral health services,” said Dr. Brett Hart, vice president of behavioral health and mental health parity at Blue Cross. “The treatment options for eating disorders and substance use disorders from these two virtual providers will help more individuals receive the support they need, and at times that can accommodate a range of different schedules for patients and their families.”

Equip provides fully virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment for all ages with a built-in, multidisciplinary care team that teaches patients the tools to heal while they are at home with family and friends, focusing on what matters most to them in their everyday lives. Equip works closely with local providers to help create a seamless referral pathway for patients seeking specialty care for all eating disorders.

Pelago provides personalized treatment for Blue Cross members experiencing opioid or alcohol dependency, offering three levels of care tailored to individual needs based on acuity. Pelago’s discreet, stigma-free care is accessible anytime, anywhere for adults and adolescents 15 years of age and older.

Together, services provided by Equip and Pelago help to address gaps in specialty behavioral healthcare via easy-to-navigate virtual options that help to meet growing demand while reducing wait times and reducing or even eliminating stigma.

Equip and Pelago are available to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota members residing in Minnesota who have commercial (non-government) health insurance through their employer or purchase insurance on their own. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota members may confirm eligibility for behavioral health services in their respective Blue Cross online portal or by contacting their Blue Cross representative. More information about Blue Cross’ behavioral health plans and services can be found at www.bluecrossmn.com/bhvirtualcare .

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our nearly 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Equip

Equip is the leading virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment program on a mission to ensure that everyone with an eating disorder can access treatment that works. Created by clinical experts in the field and people with lived experience, Equip builds upon evidence-based treatments to empower individuals to reach lasting recovery. All Equip patients receive a dedicated care team, which may include a therapist, dietitian, physician, and mentors. The company operates in all 50 states and is partnered with most major health insurance plans. For more information, visit equip.health.

About Pelago Health

Pelago partners with leading health plans and enterprises as the leading virtual clinic for substance use management with national, 50 state coverage. We are transforming substance use support – from prevention to treatment – delivering education, management skills, and opportunities for positive change to members struggling with substance use, most commonly alcohol, opioids, tobacco or cannabis. Our solution gives health plans and employers the means to offer on-demand, personalized support to workers seeking to live healthier lives. Pelago’s cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs deliver convenient, accessible and effective support that seamlessly integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms. For more information, visit pelagohealth.com.