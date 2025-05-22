Exor Press Release - 2025 AGM

Amsterdam, 22 May 2025





EXOR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT AGM





Exor N.V. (“Exor” or the “Company”) shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) held today in Amsterdam.

The AGM adopted Exor’s 2024 annual accounts and approved a dividend distribution of €0.49 per outstanding share, for a total of approximately €100 million. The dividend will become payable on 28 May 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 26 May 2025, and will be paid to the holders of shares held on 27 May 2025 (record date).

Shareholders also authorised the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 10% of the Company’s issued common shares over the next 18 months, in accordance with Dutch law and the Company’s Articles of Association. Additionally, the Board was authorised to cancel any ordinary and special voting shares held, or to be held, as treasury stock.

Shareholders approved to appoint ING Chairman Karl Guha as a non-executive director to the Exor Board, replacing Marc Bolland whose term expired after today’s AGM. Ginevra Elkann and Alessandro Nasi were reappointed as non-executive directors.

Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as the independent external auditor for the audit of the Company’s annual accounts for the financial year 2026 and sustainability reporting for the financial year 2025. Shareholders also authorised an amended remuneration policy and granted discharge to the directors from all liability related to their duties during the financial year 2024.

The voting results will be available on Exor’s website (www.exor.com) in the next few days.

