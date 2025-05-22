Parents Collect Their Young Son’s Hilarious Quotes In A New Coffee Table Book That Will Have You Roaring With Laughter

Charleston, SC, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids say the darndest things, don’t they?

For one mother, she knew her son’s one-liners had to be collected somewhere. They were too funny not to share with family. Now, her son’s unique perspective on the world will bring light, laughter, and enjoyment to houses everywhere.

“These are genuine quotes from a genuine boy who sees life through his own eyes and comments on it with his own unique language,” said mom Janine.

In One of a Kind Quotes from a 7,8,9, 10 Year Old, readers will revel in Dean’s hilarious sayings about being a kid and a sibling, about sports and the outdoors, and about the things a kid from Long Island can see about the wild world we live in.

Collected by his family over the past four years, Dean’s quick wit and clever sayings are immortalized in the perfect book for coffee tables and family libraries.

By buying One-of-a-Kind Quotes From Dean Volkerts, you’re helping support Dean’s love of camping as he saves for his next family adventure!

One of a Kind Quotes from a 7,8,9, 10 Year Old is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dean Volkerts is a fifth grader at Northside Elementary School in Farmingdale, NY. He enjoys camping, playing baseball, and hanging out with his friends and family. Inspired to raise money for his next family camping adventure, he decided to share his favorite quotes—silly, smart, and uh . . . unique—with the world. Dean lives with his parents Elston and Janine; his brothers Elston and Blake; his dog Barley; and his cats, Liam, Louie, and Sky.

