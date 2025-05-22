Season 4 of 'Health Is a Skill' Podcast Explores Cutting-Edge Wellness Topics

Beverly Hills, California, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health is a Skill Podcast is distributed by Mission Matters Media.

Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, has launched Season 4 of the "Health Is a Skill" podcast, continuing his mission to empower listeners with actionable insights into achieving peak health. Broadcasting from Los Angeles, the latest season delves into contemporary health challenges and solutions, featuring a diverse lineup of expert guests.

Season 4 commenced on April 3, 2025, and has since released six episodes covering a range of topics:

Integrative Medicine: Dr. Paul Anderson discusses holistic approaches to chronic health issues.





Emotional Health: Elissa Goodman shares her journey from cancer diagnosis to vibrant living through self-love and nutrition.





Evolutionary Health: Vande Hei examines the mismatch between modern lifestyles and our genetic makeup.





Sleep Science: Dr. Michael Breus, known as the "Sleep Doctor," explores the pillars of sleep, hydration, and breathing.





Mindset and Performance: Former NBA coach David Nurse introduces concepts from his "Flow Code" methodology.





Nutrition Science: Dr. Jeffrey Burke reflects on the evolution of dietary trends and the importance of smart supplementation.





"Our goal this season is to provide listeners with diverse perspectives on health, from the biochemical to the psychological," said Vande Hei. "Each guest brings unique expertise that contributes to a holistic understanding of wellness."

Listeners can access the podcast on major platforms, including Buzzsprout, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

About Health Is a Skill

"Health Is a Skill" is a podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, focusing on the multifaceted nature of health and wellness. Through conversations with experts across various disciplines, the podcast aims to equip listeners with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health journey.

Media Communications:

