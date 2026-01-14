Todd Vande Hei Explores Longevity Trends in Latest Health Is a Skill Podcast

Beverly Hills California, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark and host of the Health Is a Skill podcast, released his September solo episode this week, covering six trending topics in health optimization and longevity. Drawing on emerging research, clinical insights from the Stark ecosystem, and personal experience, Vande Hei shared practical strategies to help listeners extend vitality through small, intentional changes.

Broadcasting from Irvine, California, Vande Hei focused on actionable insights rooted in science and clinical application. “Each decision nudges you toward a younger biological age and a sharper, more resilient self,” he said, closing the episode with a call to consistency and sacrifice for long-term wellness.

The episode explored:

Microdosing Sunlight: Vande Hei emphasized brief sun exposure throughout the day for hormonal regulation and circadian health, citing research from Frontiers in Endocrinology showing UVB light's positive effect on testosterone and ovulation.



The Decline of Zone 2 Cardio: He noted a shift toward aerobic interval training for mitochondrial health, referencing a 2024 meta-analysis from the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology that supports shorter, high-intensity intervals over steady-state cardio.



Sulforaphane 2.0: Vande Hei discussed new findings from Johns Hopkins highlighting sulforaphane's role in detoxification, gene activation, and anti-aging, while acknowledging the supplement's long-standing use at Stark.



Muscle-Centric Aging: Reinforcing muscle as the "longevity organ," he drew on data from Nature Aging and recommended strength training as a foundational anti-aging tool.



Ultra-Processed Foods and the Brain: Vande Hei linked poor diet to cognitive decline, referencing a 2024 JAMA Neurology study that found a 20% increase in dementia risk tied to high consumption of ultra-processed foods.



The Psychology of Enjoying Food: Concluding with a personal reflection, Vande Hei described how delayed gratification amplifies joy, especially when indulging in treats like ice cream: "The experience of being alive is far better when you make these short-term sacrifices."



Vande Hei continues to share his evolving health journey through the Health Is a Skill platform, encouraging listeners to evaluate their habits in the context of longevity, resilience, and mental clarity.

About Health Is a Skill

Health Is a Skill is a podcast hosted by Stark CEO Todd Vande Hei, offering science-backed insights and personal experimentation on optimizing human performance. The show explores physical, mental, and metabolic health with solo episodes and expert interviews, helping listeners build consistent habits for long-term vitality.

