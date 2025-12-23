Todd Vande Hei Shares Practical Longevity Tools and Strength Strategies on Health Is a Skill

Beverly Hills California, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a solo episode of the Health Is a Skill podcast, Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, breaks down essential components of modern health optimization. Drawing on his experience working closely with a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, strength coaches, and nutritionists, Vande Hei offers a practical, experience-based guide to building strength, protecting lean mass, and aging with intention.

The episode is a deep dive into several topics, from strength training technique to hormonal health and environmental toxins. Vande Hei emphasizes foundational practices that serve both performance and aesthetics across decades of life, especially for those aiming to maintain youthful function as they age.

One key focus of the episode is a six-point strength setup checklist, which Vande Hei applies to every lift in his training. “Every exercise becomes a glute exercise,” he explains, emphasizing how proper form protects the knees, hips, and spine while improving posture, strength, and appearance. He outlines the specific physical cues that ensure optimal alignment and activation, which he uses personally in every session.

Vande Hei also discusses the strategic use of low-dose GLP-1 medications, like semaglutide, for patients struggling with appetite control and metabolic dysfunction. Rather than advocating for full-dose prescriptions, he explains how Stark’s medical team uses smaller doses to reduce “food chatter” without the common downside of muscle and bone loss.

Additional segments cover topics such as zone 2 cardio for metabolic flexibility, sauna protocols for recovery and cardiovascular health, and the unseen impacts of microplastics and PFAS exposure on hormones, mood, and fertility.

Highlights from the episode include:

A six-point strength training checklist that builds better glute activation, posture, and joint protection.

that builds better glute activation, posture, and joint protection. How low-dose GLP-1 medications can suppress food chatter without compromising muscle or bone health.

can suppress food chatter without compromising muscle or bone health. The role of zone 2 cardio in boosting fat metabolism, mitochondrial function, and emotional stability.

in boosting fat metabolism, mitochondrial function, and emotional stability. Why traditional saunas are a powerful recovery and longevity tool when used consistently.

are a powerful recovery and longevity tool when used consistently. How microplastics and PFAS exposure may disrupt hormones, increase disease risk, and affect fertility.

Vande Hei encourages listeners to adopt a “stacked habits” approach, building health skills over time without becoming overwhelmed. “Health is a skill, not a goal,” he says, emphasizing steady progress and permanent change over quick fixes.

About Health Is a Skill Podcast

Health Is a Skill is hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, and focuses on redefining health as a lifelong pursuit of intentional habits. Each episode features conversations with industry leaders and experts across wellness, performance, and personal development.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment