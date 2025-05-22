Xpres Spa Elevates the Travel Experience with New Wellness Benefits for Priority Pass Members

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Priority Pass, the world’s original airport experiences program. Through this expanded collaboration, Priority Pass members will now have access to a broader menu of wellness services at spa locations across the United States.

“Through our partnership with Priority Pass, we’re expanding access to best-in-class wellness services that meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Ezra Ernst. “This collaboration not only enhances the airport experience but also introduces our spa offerings to a new audience seeking a convenient way to decompress, rejuvenate, and continue their journeys feeling refreshed.”

The offering is part of XWELL’s continued mission to integrate restorative experiences into the travel journey—making moments of comfort and care more accessible for frequent flyers. Designed to reduce stress and support wellbeing, these services help turn airport time into a meaningful pause for physical and mental recharge.

Priority Pass members will now be able to experience:

Zero-Gravity Massage Chairs – Deep relaxation through acupressure and weightless positioning

– Deep relaxation through acupressure and weightless positioning HydroMassage – Customizable massage for stress relief and muscle recovery

– Customizable massage for stress relief and muscle recovery Relaxation Loungers – Self-guided comfort with personalized massage settings

– Self-guided comfort with personalized massage settings CERAGEM Therapeutic Massager – Patented technology designed to relieve pain and improve circulation

– Patented technology designed to relieve pain and improve circulation Chakra Bed – Integrating soothing heat with chakra-aligning gemstones for full-body balance



These offerings vary by Xpres Spa locations across the US, with select services offered at all stores—excluding Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

For more information and a full list of participating locations, visit www.xpresspa.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.



Xpres Spa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques.

XpresCheck, in partnership with the CDC and Ginkgo Biosecurity, conducts biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world’s original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

