Bird and Piedmont Park Conservancy Announce New Partnership to Enhance Park Connectivity and Programming

Atlanta, GA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird, the leading shared micromobility provider in North America, and the Piedmont Park Conservancy, the non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of Piedmont Park, today announced an innovative and comprehensive partnership. This groundbreaking collaboration positions Bird as a programmatic partner and official corporate sponsor of Piedmont Park, ushering in a new era of operational and programmatic collaboration that will support efforts to provide enjoyable experiences for the park’s millions of annual visitors.



This strategic alliance signifies a mutual commitment to fostering seamless connectivity to and within Piedmont Park, Atlanta’s treasured urban oasis. Bird’s fleet of shared micromobility options aim to alleviate transportation barriers, reduce reliance on personal vehicles, and promote environmentally responsible transit options for individuals accessing the park from surrounding neighborhoods and the wider Atlanta metropolitan area.



As a cornerstone of this multifaceted partnership, Bird will provide a significant financial contribution to the Piedmont Park Conservancy. The partnership will establish programmatic and operational initiatives focused on enhancing safe, affordable, and environmentally conscious mobility solutions that directly link communities to the vibrant heart of Atlanta’s premier green space. The investment underscores Bird’s dedication to not only providing sustainable transportation options but also actively contributing to the well-being and accessibility of the communities it serves.



The collaboration between Bird and the Piedmont Park Conservancy will encompass a range of joint initiatives designed to optimize the visitor experience and promote responsible micromobility practices. As a first initiative, Bird will partner with PPC to support the Pick up and Pitch In volunteer program by mobilizing volunteers from our extensive rider base in Atlanta. As part of a recurring series, Bird will host riders and park goers alike, providing coffee, safety demonstrations, and free rides for those participating in park beautification efforts.



Additional areas of collaboration will focus on rider education, accessibility, safety, and park etiquette to ensure that shared micromobility contributes to a safe and positive experience for all park-goers at all times.



John Lankford, Sr. Director, Government Partnerships, stated, “We at Bird are deeply honored and enthusiastic about this partnership with the Piedmont Park Conservancy. Piedmont Park is an invaluable asset to the City of Atlanta, and we are privileged to play a role in supporting the Conservancy’s mission of providing a welcoming and accessible green space for all. This collaboration underscores our shared values of accessibility, environmental sustainability, and positive community impact, and we are eager to work alongside the Conservancy to create a more connected and sustainable future for Atlanta.”



Doug Widener, President & CEO of the Piedmont Park Conservancy, commented, “Piedmont Park serves as a vital gathering place for our diverse community, and ensuring that everyone can access and enjoy its beauty is a top priority. We are thrilled to welcome Bird as a corporate sponsor and programmatic partner. Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that this collaboration will significantly improve how people can reach and will experience the park, by fostering a greener and more accessible environment for all visitors.”



This partnership represents a significant milestone in Bird’s ongoing investment in Atlanta’s evolving mobility landscape. By aligning with the city’s broader goals of reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, and expanding the availability of multimodal transportation options, Bird is committed to being a responsible and integral part of Atlanta’s sustainable urban development.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation to communities across the globe. Founded in 2017, Bird’s expansive network of shared e-scooters and e-bikes provides convenient, sustainable mobility solutions that reduce reliance on cars and contribute to cleaner, more livable cities.



About Piedmont Park Conservancy

As the nonprofit champion of Atlanta’s most visited park, the Piedmont Park Conservancy is committed to enhancing and preserving Piedmont Park as a vital urban greenspace and cultural resource that enriches the lives of all Atlantans. Through a collaborative partnership with the City of Atlanta, the Conservancy manages much of the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the Park; coordinates volunteer stewardship throughout the Park; offers programming for all ages, abilities, and works to ensure the Park remains a welcoming and sustainable public space for all.