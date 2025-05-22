More Visible Gold on Globex’s Kewagama Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV) has announced that they are expanding their 22,000 metre 2025 drill program by an additional 18,000 metres. Drilling will be focused on the O’Brien Mine as well as the East O’Brien area of the New Mineral Resource to a depth of up to 2 kilometres. Globex holds a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on the Kewagama Gold Mine portion of the East O’Brien area on which previous and current drilling has intersected high-grade gold values and visible gold. Visual free gold was reported in Radisson’s recent press release dated May 21, 2025 and long-section reproduced below. (Holes OB-24-363 and OB24-361).





Pilot hole and wedge clusters in the O'Brien Mine and East O'Brien Areas in the west to and Trend #3 in East O'Brien. Illustrates logged instances of visible gold in both published drill holes and completed drill holes with assays pending. - Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Globex also holds a 1% NSR on the New Alger Gold Mine (also called Thompson Cadillac) portion of Radisson’s West O’Brien project holdings.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

