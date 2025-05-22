Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program & Quarterly Dividend

Share Repurchase Program

ITHACA, Mich., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced today that their Board of Directors had approved a resolution to establish a share repurchase program. The resolution authorized the repurchase of up to AN AGGREGATE purchase amount of $1,000,000.

The authorization remains in effect indefinitely. CEFC may repurchase shares under the program at its discretion, taking into account factors such as the share price, market conditions, share availability, and other relevant considerations. There is no guarantee that any specific number of shares will be repurchased, and CEFC may modify, renew, suspend, or terminate the program at any time without prior notice.

For further information, please contact our primary market maker:

Nick Bicking at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Office: (614) 710-7060

Cell: (614) 638-4584

Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Corporation announced that their Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. Based on a recent closing price of $10.45 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.36%.

About CEFC

Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) is the holding company of Commercial Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan. Commercial Bank was established in 1893 and has been dedicated to meeting the banking needs of the communities it serves for over 130 years. The Bank has locations throughout five Michigan counties: Gratiot, Ingham, Montcalm, Barry, and Ottawa.

