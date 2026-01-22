Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1,784,000 or $0.45 per share compared to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share. Return on Equity was 12.64% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $320,000 or 6.5% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $196,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $516,000, mainly due to a decrease in funding costs. Non-interest income decreased by $218,000, while operating expenses increased by $150,000, which was mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $554 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $567 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $27 million, which consisted of a decrease of $15 million in core deposits and $12 million in brokered deposits, which were replaced with borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 6.1% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.17%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):

Quarter Ended Year to Date Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Return on Equity 12.64 % 14.73 % 12.44 % 12.04 % Return on Assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 1.02 % Net Interest Margin 4.04 % 3.66 % 3.87 % 3.44 % Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.17 % 0.28 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.88 % 10.32 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 18.30 % 16.99 % Book Value Per Share $ 14.30 $ 12.74 Market Value Per Share $ 13.65 $ 9.85 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):

Quarter Ended Year to Date Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Interest Income $ 6,496,798 $ 6,692,617 $ 26,081,644 $ 26,762,188 Interest Expense 1,248,928 1,764,560 5,879,214 8,087,045 Net Interest Income 5,247,870 4,928,057 20,202,430 18,675,143 Provision for credit losses (19,303 ) (55,008 ) (75,757 ) (93,980 ) Non-interest income 489,029 706,790 2,068,511 2,407,386 Operating Expenses 3,583,029 3,433,219 14,292,180 14,102,164 Income before taxes 2,173,173 2,256,636 8,054,518 7,074,345 Income tax expense 389,294 374,998 1,443,269 1,211,078 Net Income $ 1,783,879 $ 1,881,638 $ 6,611,249 $ 5,863,267 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.47 $ 1.67 $ 1.48 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):

Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,373,635 $ 55,588,156 Time deposits with other banks - 1,743,000 Securities 94,346,865 82,075,403 Loans 371,327,999 395,651,055 Allowance for credit losses (3,385,810 ) (3,482,203 ) Loans, net 367,942,189 392,168,852 Premises and equipment, net 9,617,442 10,037,771 Other assets 24,933,064 25,029,745 Total Assets $ 554,213,195 $ 566,642,927 Liabilities Deposits $ 471,503,354 $ 498,507,449 FHLB borrowings 16,000,000 4,000,000 Trust preferred 7,310,000 10,310,000 Other liabilities 3,115,523 3,295,393 Total Liabilities 497,928,877 516,112,842 Equity Total Equity 56,284,318 50,530,085 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 554,213,195 $ 566,642,927