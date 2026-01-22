Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1,784,000 or $0.45 per share compared to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share. Return on Equity was 12.64% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $320,000 or 6.5% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $196,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $516,000, mainly due to a decrease in funding costs. Non-interest income decreased by $218,000, while operating expenses increased by $150,000, which was mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $554 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $567 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $27 million, which consisted of a decrease of $15 million in core deposits and $12 million in brokered deposits, which were replaced with borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 6.1% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.17%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
 
 Quarter Ended Year to Date 
 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 
Return on Equity 12.64%  14.73%  12.44%  12.04% 
Return on Assets 1.28%  1.31%  1.19%  1.02% 
Net Interest Margin 4.04%  3.66%  3.87%  3.44% 
       
 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024     
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.17%  0.28%     
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.88%  10.32%     
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 18.30%  16.99%     
Book Value Per Share$14.30  $12.74      
Market Value Per Share$13.65  $9.85      
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank        
         
         
         
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
 
 Quarter Ended Year to Date 
 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 
Interest Income$6,496,798  $6,692,617  $26,081,644  $26,762,188  
Interest Expense 1,248,928   1,764,560   5,879,214   8,087,045  
Net Interest Income 5,247,870   4,928,057   20,202,430   18,675,143  
Provision for credit losses (19,303)  (55,008)  (75,757)  (93,980) 
Non-interest income 489,029   706,790   2,068,511   2,407,386  
Operating Expenses 3,583,029   3,433,219   14,292,180   14,102,164  
Income before taxes 2,173,173   2,256,636   8,054,518   7,074,345  
Income tax expense 389,294   374,998   1,443,269   1,211,078  
Net Income$1,783,879  $1,881,638  $6,611,249  $5,863,267  
         
Net Income per share - diluted$0.45  $0.47  $1.67  $1.48  
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14  $0.56  $0.56  
         
         
         
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
 
       
 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024     
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents$57,373,635  $55,588,156      
Time deposits with other banks -   1,743,000      
Securities 94,346,865   82,075,403      
Loans 371,327,999   395,651,055      
Allowance for credit losses (3,385,810)  (3,482,203)     
Loans, net 367,942,189   392,168,852      
Premises and equipment, net 9,617,442   10,037,771      
Other assets 24,933,064   25,029,745      
Total Assets$554,213,195  $566,642,927      
         
Liabilities        
Deposits$471,503,354  $498,507,449      
FHLB borrowings 16,000,000   4,000,000      
Trust preferred 7,310,000   10,310,000      
Other liabilities 3,115,523   3,295,393      
Total Liabilities 497,928,877   516,112,842      
         
Equity        
Total Equity 56,284,318   50,530,085      
Total Liabilities and Equity$554,213,195  $566,642,927      
         
         

