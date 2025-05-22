Columbus Ranks as One of the Best U.S. Destinations for Summer Travel & Invites Visitors to See Why

Columbus, Ohio, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus is road trip-ready and rising to the top of travelers’ lists in 2025. As Americans plan shorter getaways and embrace the return of the road trip, The Wall Street Journal notes a clear trend: drivable, experience-rich cities are in. With national nods from AFAR and Travel + Leisure as one of the best places to visit this summer, it’s clear Columbus should be on your summer travel list.



“Summer is our busiest season for a reason,” said Sarah Townes, ECI, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “There’s always something happening with festivals nearly every weekend celebrating the arts, music, culture, books and more. Columbus provides that perfect mix of a city escape that blends energy and ease. And with 81 percent of overnight visitors returning, it’s clear that once people experience Columbus, they come back again and again.”

Travelers will find Columbus exciting and accessible. Getting to Columbus is easy as Ohio’s capital city is within a day’s drive or one-hour flight for more than half the U.S. population. Once here, visitors can take advantage of the city’s free experiential trails, from ones celebrating live music to Columbus-style pizza, and the 3-Day Columbus Attractions Pass to save more than 20% at top attractions.



A Destination for Book Lovers



Literary travel is a major trend in 2025, and Columbus is the perfect place for bibliophiles. Celebrated authors such as Hanif Abdurraqib, Maggie Smith and R.L. Stine all hail from Columbus. The late humorist and cartoonist James Thurber also called Columbus home. Visitors can tour his house, now the city’s literary arts hub with ongoing programming ranging from writing workshops to author talks and more. The Columbus Book Festival presented by the Columbus Metropolitan Library returns July 12–13 Downtown at the Main Library and Topiary Park. Headliners include renowned authors such as Amal El-Mohtar (The River Has Roots), Gregg Hurwitz (Nemesis), Anna Todd (The Last Sunrise) and Victoria Christopher Murray (Harlem Rhapsody). With more than 120 authors, panel discussions, indie creators and local food, this free festival is a must for book lovers this summer.



Summer Festival Season



Summer festival season kicks off June 6-8, with the Columbus Arts Festival, recognized as one of the best in the country by USA Today 10Best. More than 400,000 people are expected to attend the annual celebration of the arts. Also in June, Stonewall Columbus Pride ranks among the top celebrations in the country, recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and U.S. News & World Report. The Pride March returns June 14, drawing more than 700,000 visitors to the region and making it one of the largest in the Midwest.



Just a few weeks later, the celebration continues with Red, White & BOOM!—named one of the country’s most festive Fourth of July events by AFAR—bringing more than 400,000 people Downtown for the Midwest’s largest fireworks show. Throughout the summer enjoy other annual festivals and events, including Jazz & Rib Fest, Festival Latino and CBUS Soul® Fest, which is expanding to two days Aug. 15-16, 2025, in Bicentennial Park and celebrates Columbus’ vibrant Black culture, music, history and soul. This year’s headliners include Eric Benét, Mojoflo, Raheem DeVaughn and more.



New Restaurants from Top Chefs



Recognized as one of the best food cities in the country by Condé Nast Traveler, Columbus’ culinary scene is heating up this summer with two highly anticipated new restaurant openings. Chef Andrew Smith and Devoney Mills, the duo behind the acclaimed Roy’s Avenue Supper Club, are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. ISLA, a 14-seat, reservation-only spot in Merion Village will offer a seasonal tasting menu. The intimate space will operate three nights a week with staggered seatings and a “Chef’s Counter” experience on Thursdays. Guests can expect local, seasonal ingredients, and a communal approach to fine dining.



James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Great Lakes BJ Lieberman and Bronwyn Haines, the team behind Chapman’s Eat Market and Ginger Rabbit, are introducing Metsi’s, a modern Italian concept opening in the Short North Arts District. Metsi’s promises a fresh, playful take on Italian fare with a warm, welcoming vibe.



To learn more about all there is to see and do in Columbus this summer, visit www.experiencecolumbus.com/summer.



About Columbus

Did you know Columbus is a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler, one of the top places to go in 2025 according to AFAR and one of the best solo trips for women in the U.S. and around the world by Glamour? yes, Columbus. Columbus is bold, welcoming and forward-thinking. Home to world-class museums and attractions, historic and unique neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, historic German Village and the Arena District — where four professional sports teams live on one street — Columbus has so much to offer. Visitors can learn what awaits in the 15th largest city in the country and Ohio’s capital by visiting www.ExperienceColumbus.com and following Experience Columbus on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus, Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus.

Attachments