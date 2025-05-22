IPG Photonics Appoints Mira Sahney as Senior Vice President of Global Laser Systems

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in high-performance fiber lasers and laser systems, announced the appointment of Mira Sahney as Senior Vice President, Global Laser Systems.

Mira Sahney brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across industrial, medical, and high-tech markets. From 2021 to 2024, she served as President of the Pelvic Health Operating Unit at Medtronic. Prior to that, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyalex Orthopaedics, a venture-backed medical device innovator. From 2009 to 2016, she held senior leadership roles at Smith + Nephew, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Ear, Nose & Throat and Gynecology businesses. She also co-founded and led Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company from 2004 – 2008. Earlier in her career, she held engineering roles at Flow International, developing ultra-high-pressure waterjet cutting systems for industrial applications, and at Agilent Technologies, where she focused on manufacturing optimization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mira to IPG’s leadership team,” said Dr. Mark Gitin, Chief Executive Officer of IPG Photonics. “Mira’s cross-sector experience and operational leadership will be key as we expand our solution-based capabilities and pursue growth in strategic areas like welding, cleaning, micromachining, and medical applications.”

In this newly created position, Ms. Sahney will lead IPG’s global laser systems organization, overseeing strategy, operations, and innovation across the Company’s key system platforms and sites worldwide.

"IPG has a strong legacy in laser innovation and an exciting opportunity to expand its impact through complete, system-level solutions,” said Sahney. “I’m thrilled to lead our global systems teams to scale these capabilities and deliver technologies that drive value for our customers and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Ms. Sahney holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, M.S. degrees from Stanford University and MIT, and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program.

