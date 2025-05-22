IMG Academy Announces Acquisition of College Recruiting Service SportsRecruits

BRADENTON, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy, the world’s leading sports education brand, today announced the acquisition of SportsRecruits , a college sports recruiting service with specialized products for families, club and high school teams, college coaches and event operators. The acquisition brings SportsRecruits alongside IMG Academy’s NCSA College Recruiting to create an even more robust college sports recruiting network to help student-athletes and their families navigate the ever-evolving college sports landscape. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for IMG Academy as it continues to expand its reach, with ambition to provide world-class IMG Academy experiences to any student-athlete who believes in the power of sport as a platform for life.

With its vision in mind, in addition to the SportsRecruits acquisition, IMG Academy has recently launched a variety of new on-campus and online experiences. On-campus IMG Academy has announced new sports, including softball, and girls and boys volleyball. Online, IMG Academy launched IMG Academy+ Essentials , a low-cost digital product with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance. And as a first-of-its kind hybrid experience, combining campus and online experiences, IMG Academy recently announced IMG Academy Elevate, a new product aimed at providing elements of IMG Academy’s holistic personal development curriculum to school partners globally.

“Our responsibility is to prepare student-athletes for all aspects of college and life, and to positively impact as many lives as we possibly can,” said Brent Richard, CEO of IMG Academy. “The evolving opportunities for student-athletes create a new obligation to teach, support and prepare our families to meet the moment. Through our existing products and services, and now with SportsRecruits, we are helping student-athletes realize their dreams and enjoy the benefits that come from continuing their academic and athletic careers in college.”

“We’ve always been committed to empowering student-athletes and their families,” said Chris Meade, co-founder and CEO of SportsRecruits. “Partnering with IMG Academy amplifies our ability to deliver top-notch resources and opportunities to student-athletes everywhere. The combined strength of our networks and technology will redefine the recruiting landscape for the better.”

“The value of a college roster spot is growing and so too is the need for college sports recruiting,” added Rick McDole, COO of IMG Academy Online. “NCSA and SportsRecruits creates a holistic, best-in-class solution for student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators. Our complementary strengths will more effectively connect student-athletes with college coaches and help student-athletes and their families find the right college fit.”

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.



