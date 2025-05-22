Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TEXAS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, June 5, 2025, after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c78744cb292420a807e6c6762cb6343

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.