CECOCECO to Unveil ArtMorph Innovation at AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO, a leading innovator in the lighting and display industry, is excited to announce its participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025, taking place from June 4-7 in Boston. At Booth #1119, CECOCECO will present the latest edition of ArtMorph—an innovative luminous wall panel that seamlessly blends LED display technology with textures.

Hosted by the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the conference is one of the industry's most influential events, drawing architects, designers, and manufacturers from around the world. CECOCECO’s presence marks a bold step into the architectural space, showcasing how lighting and textures can become expressive design tools.





Urban Echoes: Unveiling Hidden Stories

CECOCECO will present an ArtMorph wall installation under the booth theme “Urban Echoes: Unveiling Hidden Stories,” featuring a stylized city map of Boston. The installation reinterprets the city’s urban grid through ArtMorph’s hidden-layer technology. A textured concrete surface conceals a rendering of the map, which is revealed only as light shifts. As illumination changes, layers of Boston’s landscape gradually emerge—including its coastline and iconic landmarks such as universities and museums. This installation transforms static architecture into an interactive narrative, inviting visitors to explore how light, texture, and story can converge to activate culturally resonant spaces.

A Vision for the Future

“ArtMorph adapts seamlessly to culturally significant settings, enhancing spatial narratives through its dynamic integration,” said Henry, Product Director of CECOCECO. “Beyond a functional surface, it serves as a bridge between historical context and contemporary design—transforming culturally rich spaces into interactive experiences.”

Join CECOCECO at Booth #1119 to discover how ArtMorph reveals hidden layers of design, transforming static surfaces into dynamic storytelling canvases for cultural spaces.

About CECOCECO

Founded by the original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO brings decades of expertise in lighting and display technology. Building on this strong foundation, the company reimagines traditional systems as platforms for artistic expression—transforming offices, retail spaces, and public environments into immersive, visually dynamic experiences that blur the boundaries between technology, design, and storytelling.

For more information about ArtMorph and CECOCECO, please visit www.cecoceco.com.

