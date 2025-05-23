Mowi ASA: Eks. utbytte NOK 1,70 i dag

Aksjene i Mowi ASA noteres eks. utbytte på NOK 1,70 fra og med i dag 23. mai 2025.

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.


