Mowi ASA: Eks. utbytte NOK 1,70 i dag

Aksjene i Mowi ASA noteres eks. utbytte på NOK 1,70 fra og med i dag 23. mai 2025.
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.
The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 13 May 2025 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.70 per share. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including...Read More
Mowi ASA’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 June 2025 at 11:00 CET as a digital meeting. The notice including agenda for the meeting and selected appendices are attached to this disclosure....Read More