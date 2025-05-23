LHV Pank updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share remained unchanged at 20 euros, which is almost 5% above the last closing price at Tallinn Stock Exchange. The share has a “neutral” rating. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in February 2025.

LHV research points out the following aspects about the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) interest costs continue to decrease and balance the negative effect from increasing income tax rate; (ii) continuous portfolio expansion in elderly care segment; (iii) sustainable dividend policy supported by strong operating cash flow; (iv) low overall vacancy but vacancy rate decreases more slowly as compared to previous expectations.

The analysis can be found on the LHV Pank Financial Portal.

Kristjan Tamla

EfTEN Capital AS

Managing Director

Tel: +372 655 9515

E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee



